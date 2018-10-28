Crack in your walls? Here’s what to do!

A crack in a wall now and again is natural, but when is it cause for concern? Just look at houses and buildings right here in South Africa and try counting the number of wall cracks you discover. Most of those are not serious and are simply due to slight settlement of the structure’s foundations, mortar shrinkage, or tiny roof movements.

Then again, there are certain cracks that can be potentially dangerous, seeing as they result from significant foundation issues, water penetration, or major roof movements.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the issue of wall cracks – and what to do about it!