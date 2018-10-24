8 beautiful ​South African homes with pools

When it comes to the scorching South African weather, nothing beats diving into a crisp cool swimming pool. And the fact that summer has sidestepped spring this year and made its presence known with rapidly rising temperatures got us thinking about the beauty that is the private pool.

How many other outdoor features can instantly convey a sense of serenity (and perhaps lavishness, depending on the design) like a swimming pool? Or increase a house’s selling price? Or influence the style power of a house party?

Let’s indulge in a few images that speak of South African homes with pools, and also sneak a peek at one of our country’s architectural masters that can help you achieve your own…