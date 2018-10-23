​The kitchen design trends for 2019

As 2018 is slowly but surely running out of the hourglass, it becomes time to plan ahead – and not only where we’ll be enjoying year-end holidays, but also how we’ll approach 2019, particularly with regards to interior design trends.

And since our team of interior design experts have been keeping a close eye on forthcoming trends, we are proud to say that we’ve got a firm grasp on next year’s “what’s hot” list.

Thus, today we sneak a peek at what kitchens worldwide will be getting up to in 2019. Plus, we showcase two amazing professionals here in South Africa that may just be the answer to next year’s kitchen…

And remember, you read it here first!