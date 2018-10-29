Your browser is out-of-date.

The modern showroom in a restored Cape Town heritage building

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Hertex Gardens, Cape Town, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
Loading admin actions …

Finding trust and assurance in the construction company you choose to embark on a project is of crucial importance. The team at RENOV8 Construction established their roots and principals based on integrity and professional workmanship. All projects are carefully planned and purposefully executed to perfection. RENOV8 Construction not only services commercial properties and fit-out retail, but also upmarket residential homes throughout Cape Town.

In this ideabook, we have a look at how they’ve improved and added to the showroom of Hertex, a leading supplier of fabrics, rugs and homeware, based in the heritage site Gardens, Cape Town. The project required that three buildings be linked into one. Over the span of 16 months, the dedicated construction team worked closely with their clients at Hertex to create a space that both parties could be proud of and satisfied with.

If you’re looking to find construction and renovation experts, or professionals in other niches, then check out the list of professionals at homify!

Interior Design - Hertex Eatery Renov8 CONSTRUCTION interior design,commercial spaces,commercial construct,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,floor tiles,glass doors,space planning,functionality
Interior Design—Hertex Eatery

A modern ceiling

Ceiling Detail Renov8 CONSTRUCTION tall ceilings,roofing,varnish,modern look,HVAC,heritage site,restoration,renovation,refurbishment,construction,commercial construct
Ceiling Detail

The ceiling was redone to incorporate ventilation systems and support beams. Transformed and functional it is not only renewed but also robust. The large ceiling also sports neat ventilation systems and structural sturdiness. The entire structure wrapped up into one neat display.

Newly constructed showroom

Nearing Completion Interior Showroom Renov8 CONSTRUCTION interior design,painting,plastering,structural design,HVAC,modern,aluminium,open plan,flooring,windows,restoration,renovation
Nearing Completion Interior Showroom

This is part of the showroom, brand new with some building sections renovated. However, all brought together in harmony forming balance and precision.

The showroom near completion

Showroom nearing completion Renov8 CONSTRUCTION floor tiles,plaster,paint,glass doors,modern design,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,natural light,commercial construct
Showroom nearing completion

The showroom features adequate floor space for displaying items and giving customers room to browse. Quality flooring and structures are in place to add to the longevity and aesthetic appeal of the building.

A modern, fresh exterior

Completion - Exterior Courtyard Renov8 CONSTRUCTION wooden stairs,decking,exteerior walls,paint,plaster,modern design,glass doors,heritage site,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,commercial construct
Completion—Exterior Courtyard

Renovation and construction experts created a modern courtyard, which improved the look of this Heritage Site. It features beautiful entrance stairs and a neat garden.

Another look at the outdoors

Completed Courtyard Renov8 CONSTRUCTION decking,varnish,paint,plaster,modern design,renovation,restoration,heritage site,commercial construct
Completed Courtyard

This commercial patio features low maintenance wood decking and outdoor tiles. This look makes it beautifully contemporary, comfortable and inviting.

Before—the front of the building

Front of buildings - Before Renov8 CONSTRUCTION commercial construct,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,site establishment,fencing off,exterior constructio,support beams
Front of buildings—Before

This is a picture before the front section of the building was completed. Everything is still raw and in progress.

Nearly completed—front of the building

Initial Front of Building Renov8 CONSTRUCTION showroom,commercial construct,renovation,restoration,historical site,heritage site
Initial Front of Building

This is what the building looked like further into the project as the other two buildings were newly constructed and linked to the initial main building (the renovated Heritage Site).

Exterior roof—a work in progress

Roof - interlinking buildings Renov8 CONSTRUCTION roofing,concrete,safety,structural stability,construction,commercial spaces,renovation,restoration,refurbishment
Roof—interlinking buildings

This is some of the work in progress as is seen with these tiled unpainted roofs. This roof also links the buildings together.

After— Exterior front now completed

Completed Project - Front of Building Renov8 CONSTRUCTION exterior view,commercial space,modern design,paint,plaster,aesthetics,renovation,restoration,refurbishment
Completed Project—Front of Building

After having brought the 3 building together, this is the finished look of the complete front exterior as one building.

Exterior view of the eatery

Hertex Eatery - Exterior View Renov8 CONSTRUCTION commercial design,renovation,restoration,exterior design,space planning,heritage site,wooden decking,paint,plaster,functional design
Hertex Eatery—Exterior View

The client planned to have an additional eatery incorporated into the showroom; this picture showcases the finished look. It is cosy, comfortable and relaxing.

Interior design of the eatery

Interior Design - Hertex Eatery Renov8 CONSTRUCTION interior design,commercial spaces,commercial construct,renovation,restoration,refurbishment,floor tiles,glass doors,space planning,functionality
Interior Design—Hertex Eatery

Here is a display of a great lifestyle featuring an open plan space where customers can enjoy delicious food and good company. 

Bright and spacious

Eatery Interior - Hertex Renov8 CONSTRUCTION wooden tables,joinery,custom design,renovation,restoration,space planning,commercial construct,lighting,glass doors,floor tiles
Eatery Interior—Hertex

This is another angle of the Hertex 1987 Eatery, and the professionals at Renov8 made sure to incorporate lots of light giving this space a fresh, bright look and feel about it. According to the designer, this photograph shows completed customised joinery design in the form of tables and displays. These were manufactured specifically for our client by our expert joinery division. The open spaces and finishes create an overall ambiance that is required for this upmarket eatery. 

Need tips on your renovation projects? Have a look at these 33 ideas to renovate your house on a budget!

(Photo Credits for the After photographs: Hertex)

Crack in your walls? Here’s what to do!
Have you caught any ideas for your own home project? Tell us what you think?

