The modern showroom in a restored Cape Town heritage building

Finding trust and assurance in the construction company you choose to embark on a project is of crucial importance. The team at RENOV8 Construction established their roots and principals based on integrity and professional workmanship. All projects are carefully planned and purposefully executed to perfection. RENOV8 Construction not only services commercial properties and fit-out retail, but also upmarket residential homes throughout Cape Town.

In this ideabook, we have a look at how they’ve improved and added to the showroom of Hertex, a leading supplier of fabrics, rugs and homeware, based in the heritage site Gardens, Cape Town. The project required that three buildings be linked into one. Over the span of 16 months, the dedicated construction team worked closely with their clients at Hertex to create a space that both parties could be proud of and satisfied with.

