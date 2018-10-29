The modern showroom in a restored Cape Town heritage building

Finding trust and assurance in the construction company you choose to embark on a project is of crucial importance. The team at RENOV8 Construction established their roots and principals based on integrity and professional workmanship. All projects are carefully planned and purposefully executed to perfection. RENOV8 Construction not only services commercial properties and fit-out retail, but also upmarket residential homes throughout Cape Town.
In this ideabook, we have a look at how they’ve improved and added to the showroom of Hertex, a leading supplier of fabrics, rugs and homeware, based in the heritage site Gardens, Cape Town. The project required that three buildings be linked into one. Over the span of 16 months, the dedicated construction team worked closely with their clients at Hertex to create a space that both parties could be proud of and satisfied with.
The ceiling was redone to incorporate ventilation systems and support beams. Transformed and functional it is not only renewed but also robust. The large ceiling also sports neat ventilation systems and structural sturdiness. The entire structure wrapped up into one neat display.
This is part of the showroom, brand new with some building sections renovated. However, all brought together in harmony forming balance and precision.
The showroom features adequate floor space for displaying items and giving customers room to browse. Quality flooring and structures are in place to add to the longevity and aesthetic appeal of the building.
Renovation and construction experts created a modern courtyard, which improved the look of this Heritage Site. It features beautiful entrance stairs and a neat garden.
This commercial patio features low maintenance wood decking and outdoor tiles. This look makes it beautifully contemporary, comfortable and inviting.
This is a picture before the front section of the building was completed. Everything is still raw and in progress.
This is what the building looked like further into the project as the other two buildings were newly constructed and linked to the initial main building (the renovated Heritage Site).
This is some of the work in progress as is seen with these tiled unpainted roofs. This roof also links the buildings together.
After having brought the 3 building together, this is the finished look of the complete front exterior as one building.
The client planned to have an additional eatery incorporated into the showroom; this picture showcases the finished look. It is cosy, comfortable and relaxing.
Here is a display of a great lifestyle featuring an open plan space where customers can enjoy delicious food and good company.
This is another angle of the Hertex 1987 Eatery, and the professionals at Renov8 made sure to incorporate lots of light giving this space a fresh,
bright look and feel about it. According to the designer, this photograph
shows completed customised joinery design in the form of tables and displays. These were manufactured specifically for our client by our expert joinery division. The open spaces and finishes create an overall ambiance that is required for this upmarket eatery.
(Photo Credits for the After photographs: Hertex)