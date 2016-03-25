A creative closet revamp

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a closet. For those who are lucky to have this extra space in their home, keeping it clean and organised is no easy task! But, since it’s still the beginning of 2016, now is the perfect time to get rid of those clothes you no longer wear and even rethink and re-organise your closet!

Optimising closet space is imperative, this means removing clutter, broken and out of style clothing, shoes and bags and starting from the beginning! In this Ideabook compiled by the team at homify, we look at six fantastic closets, each serving as a guide to re-organising and tidying up the most essential storage space in our homes! These ideas will make it easier to find anything—from that little black dress to those floral stilettos you forgot you had! Let’s get started!