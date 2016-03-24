The Modern Rural Escape

A vacation home sounds like the perfect investment, doesn’t it? Spending weekends away from the bustling city and heading out to a beautiful destination, surrounded by pristine white sandy beaches and untouched rural landscape! Now that is a dream come true! Today on homify 360, we head to the Scottish island of Harris, in search of a fascinatingly modern home at the seaside.
The beach house designed by Icosis Architects, was given a modern facelift, making it a bit more contemporary. The stunning and award winning project is a great escape plan, where nature can be appreciated from the breath taking panoramic views! The beauty and charm of this home was excellently captured by Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd. Let’s take a closer look!
The home is one of the most recent developments within the small farming village west of the Isle of Harris. The architectural team drew inspiration from local buildings to create this amazing exterior that merges modern lines with traditional style. This house stands out from its surroundings due to the gabled roof design and use of stones and blackened wood to coat the walls.
The residence is unique and elegant, while maintaining its originality. In a surprising twist, the living space and social area is on the upper level, while the intimate quarters are located on the ground floor. But wait until you see the interior! This home promises to be surprising from all perspectives!
This surprising and jovial interior filled with relaxed and contemporary décor is a complete contrast to the strong character of the exterior, that was covered in wood and stone. This interior space is reflective of a fun and vibrant personality and includes a large lilac focal wall as well as L-shaped sofa and colourful cushions.
The rest of the walls are all-white with a fantastic amount of natural sunlight entering through the windows, creating a clean yet brilliantly illuminated interior! Completing this amazing living space is the wood-burning fireplace and chimney, definitely a must-have on those cold Scottish evenings. The slope of the roof adds a cosy attic-like ambiance… who wouldn’t want to enjoy a good book curled up on the comfortable sofa in front of the fire on a cold day? If you are in need of more wall ideas then these Cool wall ideas for contemporary homes, might just be for you!
This magnificent home is surrounded by astounding natural landscapes and scenery, integrating the beauty of the great outdoors within the home was therefore a must! This picturesque framed view of the island adds a different yet decorative element to this seaside home… it’s definitely a privilege to have a natural view such as this so close by! Appreciating nature’s beauty within your own home, now that’s a dream come true!
Enjoy the company of close family and friends in this social space! The comfortable sofa along with colourful folding chairs will ensure that there is ample seating in this social zone at the sea! Now how about that view again? Mesmerising… isn't it?
This dining room is classic and informal, but the view is first class! Optimisation of space was very important to the living quarters of this home, therefore wooden cabinets surrounding the entire dining space serve as seating as well.
The dining room has definitely taken functionality and versatility to the next level, while the minimalist wooden dining table and chairs complement the timeless décor of the room. The all-white walls and natural sunlight creates a comfortable and well-lit space throughout the day!
Every room in this vacation home is surrounded by stunning scenery! This modern kitchen is no different, with two windows providing natural sunlight and creating a pleasant view of the village outside. The kitchen is dominated by neutral tones, such as white walls and ceilings, while a beige floor tile complements the counter tops, making this kitchen cosy and comfortable too! The darker wooden cabinet adds a modern edge, while glass splash backs protect the walls behind the sink and the stove. Sophistication achieved!
Although this rustic exterior covered with stone and wood painted a picture of a more serious and traditional home, the bright and cheery interior displayed a different approach altogether. However, the balcony and deck sees a similar design using quality materials to create a reserved and comfortable space.
The strong black exterior almost frames the landscape from every angle, while a sliding door separates the interior living space, allowing for continuity between interior and exterior. This home is above all a social space, and this balcony can easily be where the party is!
We complete our tour today in admiration of the stunning landscape! The serenity and tranquillity of the ocean and the waves crashing against the shore is so soothing and comforting, it may just be the best sound to drift off to sleep to! Watch the sunset while enjoying the peace of the untouched territory with loved ones, or how about waking up a little earlier to admire the sunrise?
This angle of the balcony on the upper level of the home offers unparalleled views of the surrounding landscape. There is something so beautiful about being at the seaside for a day… now just imagine making this home a forever one instead of just a weekend getaway! Spectacular is just putting it mildly!