The Modern Rural Escape

A vacation home sounds like the perfect investment, doesn’t it? Spending weekends away from the bustling city and heading out to a beautiful destination, surrounded by pristine white sandy beaches and untouched rural landscape! Now that is a dream come true! Today on homify 360, we head to the Scottish island of Harris, in search of a fascinatingly modern home at the seaside.

The beach house designed by Icosis Architects, was given a modern facelift, making it a bit more contemporary. The stunning and award winning project is a great escape plan, where nature can be appreciated from the breath taking panoramic views! The beauty and charm of this home was excellently captured by Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd. Let’s take a closer look!