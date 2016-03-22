The Ideal Family Start-Up

If you are just starting out a family, or looking to buy your first property, we have find the ideal start-up home. Don't worry, there is no question of quality and style, since our candidate has everything you may need or want in a first home.

The House Astrid is everything you're looking for in a contemporary home: it is well-organised and functional, in line with current fashions and trends, and on top of all this, it's energy-efficient! It is not often that we find a house that is both fashionable and eco-conscious, but when we do, we have to tell you about it!

Join us for a tour of this home today, and see for yourself what a well-structured house plan can do for integrated, harmonious living. With no further ado, welcome to the House Astrid…