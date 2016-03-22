The Ideal Family Start-Up

If you are just starting out a family, or looking to buy your first property, we have find the ideal start-up home. Don't worry, there is no question of quality and style, since our candidate has everything you may need or want in a first home.
The House Astrid is everything you're looking for in a contemporary home: it is well-organised and functional, in line with current fashions and trends, and on top of all this, it's energy-efficient! It is not often that we find a house that is both fashionable and eco-conscious, but when we do, we have to tell you about it!
Join us for a tour of this home today, and see for yourself what a well-structured house plan can do for integrated, harmonious living. With no further ado, welcome to the House Astrid…
The House Astrid is a compact, modern home, covering a cozy 140 square meters of surface area. Being on the smaller side makes this home the perfect option as a family first. But don't let the dimensions fool you, the House Astrid has much more to offer.
The use of modern building material assists in establishing the home's status as a contemporary model. A traditional brick and plaster house gets an edgy appearance by means of a cool grey colour-blocking scheme and the incorporation of natural materials such as wood at the entrance and rough stone surfaces.
The architects made use of a classic hip roof with grey asphalt shingles. The biggest advantage of a hip roof is the sloped angles on all sides, allowing for most effective water drainage. This is just another way in which we can see that the House Astrid was made for functionality first.
The Design Studio Archipelago are the great minds behind this project, and as mentioned before, sustainability and eco-consciousness were some of their core guiding principles for the house. This starts with the nature of the structure: simplicity. The fact that the home is compact and minimal already contributes to a decreased carbon footprint. The benefits of simple living to all far outweigh the advantages of a luxurious lifestyle for one.
One the roof of the house, we can see several solar panels used to generate energy for the home's electrical and heating needs. Since the building covers a smaller surface area, less panels are required to fulfil the energy needs of the entire house. We can also see a chimney for an indoor fireplace, reducing the size of the electricity bill in winter time.
Now let's take a look at what we can find inside the House Astrid. The first space we will visit in the interior, is the kitchen. Neat and compact, as expected for a house of these dimensions, the kitchen has a sleek, modern appearance.
Here is where the project surprises with elements of luxury. Yes, a small home can also be very sophisticated! This elegance is achieved by a classic marble floor and striking quartz counter tops. These materials are highly coveted, and marble in particular has been symbol of sophistication and status for centuries. Here, in this compact kitchen, the effect is similar: a dignified kitchen with an air of elegance.
The white, almost seamless, kitchen cabinets provide a good alteration between the layers of sophisticated stone, and the large windows provide a perennial view of the beautiful outdoors, as well as for ample sunlight to fill the kitchen.
No we move over into the general living area of the home. As we can see, the house has a general open-plan design. This space allows for social interaction in the home, as well as for comfort and relaxation. The space can be used according to need and adjusted as such.
Closest to us in this image, we can see a small dining table on the right. It's position to the side of the room and the dark colour of the table makes the dining space seem much larger than what it is. Scandinavian inspired chairs complement the dining table to add a minimal, yet stylishly contemporary look.
Just behind the dining area, we can see an equally sophisticated lounge or living room space, including a home entertainment system. Further to the left, the room can also see an elegant fireplace streamlined into the structure of the building. The subtle variation in colour used in this area, alongside light elements, like the chairs and lamps, provide enough variation for continued visual interest.
Before we finish off our visit to the surprising House Astrid, let us get a bird's eye view of the entire property. The house is situated more or less in the centre of the property, allowing for large stretches of lawn of all sides of the home. This also ensures enough outdoor space for various recreational activities or festivities and entertaining.
The interior of the home opens up to the beautifully structured garden, allowing ample sunlight to fill the space inside the home, and providing inhabitants with panoramic views of the great outdoors. The layout of the garden also brings organisation and structure to the property. Around the porch we find a bedding of small trees and shrubs to separate the entertainment area from the lawn, moving along the walkway towards the street. Once again, we find that the House Astrid caters to a range of different needs, and suited to all tastes!
