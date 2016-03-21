How to keep my house warm without heating?

Have you noticed the magnitude of your electricity bill during the winter? Or the gas? Or the price of firewood? Whatever the source of energy used, with the cold weather shoot spending to amount to skim the depressing. Winter is at our doorstep here in South Africa, and it is time to think of heating that won’t leave our wallets cold.

So many times we find ourselves thinking about ways to keep the house warm, without ruining the family budget. Although we do not have the extremely cold winters of Europe, progressive climate change have led to some serious cold season around here, making the question of heating so much more important.

But let's face it, it is not always easy to keep a warm home, especially not when it requires a lot of energy. In old houses with poor insulation, it can be an impossible task, even if the spaces are not very large.

Often the solution to these problems comes down to technique and skill, to know the problems thoroughly and apply some simple tactics. And that's what we deal with in today's article! Let us explore in depth some heating problems in our homes and ways to overcome them, without overloading the accounts at the end of the month. Mission Impossible? Let’s see…