Maximise your space with beautiful cabinets

Getting competitive prices can be difficult with all the companies offering similar services, but the team at ZINGANA KITCHENS AND CABINETRY are a passionate group of experienced and highly trained designers that offer superior services in Johannesburg area. 

Custom designed cabinets throughout your home can leave it looking neat and tidy. In this ideabook we see how the experts got it done and improved this property’s space capabilities in the kitchen and bathroom.

Ever wanted to redesign your home and add some neutral, warm, and cozy elements but didn’t know where to start? What about if you’ve wanted to create more storage space for your kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms? Find expert cabinets and cabinetry professionals to lend you a helping hand.

Retro face brick interior wall

Since raw materials have come back onto the design scene, people can really explore their imagination by truly embracing an industrial design inside their homes. This kitchen is a display of charming essence featuring that classic look achieved with the raw red face brick wall as the feature.

Hand-crafted oak table

This custom solid white oak table adds to that rustic flair of this kitchen. It’s neutral simplicity blends effortlessly with this charming living space.

Neatly tucked away

These cabinets are the perfect solution if you wanted to conceal some of the items in your home. Take the washing machine and tumble dryer for example, since it isn’t really part of the kitchen, why not tuck it away like the cabinetry professionals in Johannesburg had done here.

Your very own walk-in change space

This little corridor is a nice addition as it joins the master bedroom to the en-suite. What’s more is that it provides for being able to conveniently get changed right there without having to walk too far to the wardrobe.

Keeping it neat and beautiful

This kitchen boasts enough packing and storage space for everything to remain looking tidy and beautiful. The white cabinet is a lovely neutral touch that gives the residents room to play around with their favourite colours without worrying that it will clash with the cabinet aesthetics.

Chic simplicity

This minimalist bathroom is the ideal example of chic simplicity bearing sufficient storage space and just the right amount of colour blends to create this stylish retreat as seen here.

Shelves and more

This is the front view of one of the cabinets in this beautiful bathroom. It showcases some shelves and more storage behind the cabinet doors.

Superb craftsmanship

Here is another look at the beautifully crafted dining table adding to the rustic kitchen’s design.

Need more ideas? See this ideabook for the 10 mistakes you should avoid when selecting new furniture.

Have you decided to add more storage space in your home?

