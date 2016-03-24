Studio Apartment: 6 Clever Tips and Tricks

If you live in a studio or small apartment, you're probably asking yourself how this limited space can be transformed into a convenient space that is also a stylish and cozy spot.

But it can! Because we at homify have six proven tips and tricks to bring you today, which can set your studio apartment up so that you get the most out of every square metre of your living space.

So how do we achieve this? Knowing what colours to use and where to place your furniture is already half of the battle won. And have we mentioned the clever storage solutions, the well designed layout and other clever helpers that will turn your studio apartment into a cozy, functional and super stylish mini apartment that exudes maximum comfort?

Well, let's go!