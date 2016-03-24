Studio Apartment: 6 Clever Tips and Tricks

If you live in a studio or small apartment, you're probably asking yourself how this limited space can be transformed into a convenient space that is also a stylish and cozy spot.
But it can! Because we at homify have six proven tips and tricks to bring you today, which can set your studio apartment up so that you get the most out of every square metre of your living space.
So how do we achieve this? Knowing what colours to use and where to place your furniture is already half of the battle won. And have we mentioned the clever storage solutions, the well designed layout and other clever helpers that will turn your studio apartment into a cozy, functional and super stylish mini apartment that exudes maximum comfort?
Well, let's go!
One of the most important points when setting up a studio apartment is the colour design. If you only have a few square metres of living space, then refrain from using overly dark colours and dominant patterns, otherwise the apartment will feel small and cramped.
Brightness is therefore key because bright colours create visual space and make small rooms appear larger. Therefore, white is always a a great choice, but you can also opt for sandy tones, light grey or delicate pastel shades. These all do incredibly well in a studio apartment.
In order to create a harmonious overall look and feel, it is important that the colours used on the walls, ceiling, floors and furniture complement each other perfectly. That being said, we can certainly work with several colours. It is best, however, to stick to one colour family and then choose different shades within this range.
The following rule applies: darker tones work best at the bottom of the room, while lighter tones work better as it approaches the ceiling.
Choosing your furniture will be the deciding factor on whether your small apartment looks cramped or if it looks surprisingly large. Generally, you want to opt for elegant, simple and airy pieces of furniture, especially if you have a studio apartment.
While you may want to go for massive, sweeping and opulent sofas, beds and cupboards, make sure that you take up little space. You want to be able to breathe in the air around you in your home. This is why our best accomplices in design are multi-functional and flexible furniture. Everything should be able to fold up or roll aside to create beautiful space in your home. Multi-functional furniture allows for us to get the most out the space that we have available.
At the same time, practical built-in furniture that disappears into the wall seamlessly is also fantastic. In this way, the room has more space and air and the room feels generous and easier to move around in.
Have a look through these homify living room products for inspiration.
One of the most exciting challenges in setting up a studio apartment is the fact that you have to include several functions in a small space. The kitchen, bedroom, living room and home office—all of these are located in a single room.
To avoid a chaotic picture, try to divide the room into different functional areas and structures. Furniture can act as a cleverly placed divider in the room, just by placing a couch or a shelf in a specific place. You can create individual areas easily! Dividers can include bunk beds, mezzanines or platforms that separate ares from the rest of the apartment and simultaneously offer extra space. Even carpets can individualise areas of the apartment, visually separating one area from the other.
Either way, dividing up different zones is invaluable if you want to set up a studio apartment, because they provide structure and make the apartment appear more inviting and homelike.
Storage space is the nuts and bolts of setting up a studio. So you should use every nook and corner cleverly, involving them in the design.
Typical storage wonders are the space under the bed, which should be used smartly under any circumstances, as well as the space between cabinets and ceilings. Corners and angles that aren't often used are also great, even corner shelves or cabinets are suitable.
Again, well chosen furniture comes into play, because how you decide on benches, tablets or chairs can have an impact, if you choose pieces with built-in storage spaces under the seat or tabletop. These are very valuable facilities and ensures that every centimetre of the apartment is used up.
The space under the stairs is also an ideal place for clever storage solutions. Read these tips on: Inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
All that's left to do is customise every piece to the size of your apartment so that every millimetre is used optimally. If the room is high enough, you can utilise vertical space as well. Not only does this create more storage space, but it also creates a completely new, more structured space situation.
Don't you love how how smart storage solutions have been utilised here by IK-Architects?
If you're setting up a studio apartment and you've followed the advice so far, you will find that the small apartment no longer seems so small. But, there are still a few more tips and tricks to make it appear more optically generous so that there appears to be more space.
Whenever possible, you should definitely work with mirrors. Mirrored doors on cabinets or large mirrors on one side of the wall can outsmart our brains and turn even the smallest of rooms into a real palace.
Important tip: if possible, choose large-scaled mirrors and place them in front of the window so that they reflect the natural light.
One last tip, which perhaps sounds a bit annoying at first glass and a bit obvious: a studio apartment should always be kept neat and tidy!
Don't you love this design by Sandra Dages? It's enhanced by how clean the space is!
Because even the smartest of decor and the most versatile of furniture loses their benefits if set among clutter and mess. Laundry, piles of books, used dishes, brochures, magazines, unopened letters, decorative accessories without function and other knickknacks disturb the overall look and feel of the little apartment and makes it feel restless and uncomfortable.
The more cramped the existing housing, the more important regular cleaning becomes. Unfortunately there is just no way to get past this! But this can also be positive as who-ever creates, sorts out and focuses on the things that are really important regularly, saves times and never has to do a big clean up. This is the way to live a much lighter and freer existence!