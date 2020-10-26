​The wonder of flat-roof houses: 9 examples

Playing a major role in the appearance of a house (and basically any structure) is its roof. Think about how many different types of roof styles we can choose from: open gable, gambrel, M-shaped, pyramid hip, and many more.

Today we’d like to highlight the flat-style roof, discuss a few benefits (and disadvantages) pertaining to a flat-roof house, and also introduce you to two of Johannesburg’s prime architectural firms that have the skills and experience to deal with flat roofs, as well as restoration and renovation.