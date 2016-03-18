The epitome of Southern Comfort

Today we will visit a very special country home, situated in the South of Portugal. As a home made for true country living, it’s relation to ‘Southern Comfort’ reaches far beyond the traditional Southern hospitality popular in America, or even the fact that the home is situated in the Southern countryside of Portugal. We can also see how this home, and the lifestyle it enables, could thrive just as well here in South Africa, especially when we think of the dusty Karoo and the hospitality of its inhabitants.
Located in the middle of a massive hunting and farming property, the Southern Comfort home was envisioned by SA & V for clients who are fond of entertaining. The result is a large house outfitted with several rooms and guest rooms, for when they receive visitors over weekends and more frequently during hunting season. The clients furthermore wanted to retain something of the original farm property, as well as add their own personal style, so it was quite a big undertaking! Let’s see how the architects and designers achieved this…
The clients for this project wanted a reconstruction of the original house situated on the hunting and farm property. They called on SA & V for the remodelling of the house in 2011, as well as for interior design in 2012. The entire project was concluded in July 2014 and presented to the clients. We think you’d soon agree that they could not have been disappointed!
Here we can see the rather conservative structure of the original farmhouse, with architecture indigenous to this region. The barrel-tiled roof and ample use of wood in the structure provides a typical rustic look, which the architects preserved, with the addition of a bright colour on the façade.
In this image we can also see the beautiful landscape in the midst of which the house is situated.
The entire premise of the home’s interior design had been based on a spirit of comfort and relaxation. Here we can see a multitude of luxurious items, which rather than being superfluous, pretentious or rigid, give a calm, sensuous and comfortable atmosphere to this living room. These items also reflect the countryside in which the house is situated.
As we can see in the living room space of the home, there are a multitude of furniture pieces, decorations and accessories. This includes some classical and contemporary art pieces, but it also includes ethnic pieces of furniture and decoration, meant to express the owners’ extensive repertoire of world travels.
Moving on the kitchen, we can have no doubt that the prevailing interior design style of this home is pure country.
The colour scheme of this space is primarily neutral with a few faded colours dotted across the composition. Beige, grey and brown create a soft and light atmosphere, which is warm and inviting. The different coloured tiles creates tonal variation and some visual interest in the space, while the wooden table and benches adds a distinct rustic effect.
The cabinets are filled with crockery, and at the top of it, we find several clay vases in different colours. These rustic characters makes the kitchen feel like a space that is lived in, a kitchen that is properly used.
Welcome to this wonderful lounge. The more we see in this house, the more it seems like the perfect family home in which to entertain numerous friends and extended family. Once again, we can see how comfort is the main purpose.
The room has rustic elements, such as the wooden coffee table, as well as some quaint antique pieces of furniture, giving the room a unique character.
At the back we can see a huge, black fireplace, stretching up to the ceiling. Next to it, a beautiful liquor cabinet graces the space. The ornamented doors seem to draw inspiration from North African design, once again referencing the owners’ love of travel and taste for world cultures.
Now a quick look at some bedroom detail. Or one of the bedrooms, at least! Here we can see a bit more of a modern influence, although the warmth and comfort seen throughout the home is still kept as priority here.
The grey room is layered in different hues of the colour, creating variety, whilst keeping the overall look cool and calm. The symmetrical bed is crowned with a convenient shelf high above the headboard, from which two graceful pendant lamps hang on either side of the bed.
This bedroom is only one of many in the home. As stated before, the family loves to entertain and often receive guests. A true mark of excellent hospitality!
To the bathroom, and back to pure country once again! This family bathroom is coated in stone tiles, bringing hues of rust and metal to the forefront. This colour scheme and use of materials are distinctly rustic, and not surprisingly, also very charming. The space is further complemented by some more modern metallic fixtures and accessories, as well as elements of wood and wicker.
Our last farewell to the Southern Comfort home is offered on the porch. What would a country home be without a classic porch and fireplace?
This one is situated underneath a wooden canopy attached to the main structure of the house. Stone tiles pave the floor in the area, recalling the rustic look at once. In addition to this, all of the furniture pieces also consist of wood, with rich textiles employed for the cushions. This allows for the rustic feel without sacrificing comfort.
As you may recall in the first image, we could see the tip of the wooden canopy, looking out onto the beautiful landscape. Now, just imagining sitting on one of these comfortable couches, glass of wine in hand, a warm fire going, and looking out onto the vast country landscape underneath a blanket of stars. What could be more idyllic?
