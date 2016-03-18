The epitome of Southern Comfort

Today we will visit a very special country home, situated in the South of Portugal. As a home made for true country living, it’s relation to ‘Southern Comfort’ reaches far beyond the traditional Southern hospitality popular in America, or even the fact that the home is situated in the Southern countryside of Portugal. We can also see how this home, and the lifestyle it enables, could thrive just as well here in South Africa, especially when we think of the dusty Karoo and the hospitality of its inhabitants.

Located in the middle of a massive hunting and farming property, the Southern Comfort home was envisioned by SA & V for clients who are fond of entertaining. The result is a large house outfitted with several rooms and guest rooms, for when they receive visitors over weekends and more frequently during hunting season. The clients furthermore wanted to retain something of the original farm property, as well as add their own personal style, so it was quite a big undertaking! Let’s see how the architects and designers achieved this…