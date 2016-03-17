Scandinavian inspired simplicity

It is easy to get caught up with contemporary design trends, of which there are many, and to get lost in a variety of competing styles and superfluous elements. It is refreshing, then, to find an architectural project that can streamline, keeping out the noise of new styles, and take things back to basics with simple, tried and trusted design.
The MM House is located in a private neighbourhood in the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires, Argentina. As you’ll soon see, it is an excellent example of Scandinavian architecture and design, which has withstood the test of time in good style. It is also a minimalist style, focused on quality materials and functionality.
Well, without further ado, let’s see what can be done with quality design and minimal ornamentation…
Here we have a side angle view of the entrance to the house. In this image, we are already introduced to the three main building materials used for the entire building: wood, masonry and concrete. These distinguished materials meet each other in a stylish fashion, and seem to be an appropriate triad for the project.
The geometric main structure of the building is comprised of concrete, with wooden inlays for the doors and decks. To the left we see a more decorative aspect in the masonry wall. The minimal style relies heavily in the quality of the building materials, which is what give the building a luxurious look, which has a rustic element to it at the same time.
The MM House is the brainchild of FAARQ Architects & Assoc., also based in Buenos Aires. The house covers a surface area of 180 square meters, with three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, an expansive outdoor deck, terrace, patio and swimming pool. In addition, the property has direct access to the river for recreation as well as watering of the garden.
The house is also in a prime position to make use of solar energy throughout the day for the homes’ power needs. Not only is it simple and minimal home, but it is also sustainable and eco-friendly!
In this image we can see the extensive deck and swimming pool to the left, which ensures quality outdoor living and a connection with the natural environment.
When we move along to the interior of the home, we are sure to find the minimal style of the façade continued indoors. No disappointment here, as we can see looking at the main stairwell of the house.
Here, the space is devoid of ornamentation, but the primary elements of the area are extended to a grand scale. The widow, for example, fills the entire space of the stairwell and landing, letting in an enormous amount of natural light, and opening up the space to spectacular views.
The metalwork in this space is also to be noted. The banisters of the stairs are simple metal bars, but these rustic elements extend up to the ceiling, creating an elongated effect and leading the eye upward along the stairs themselves.
The lighting in this picture also creates a distinct appearance. The fixture allows for two triangles of light to play against the wall, simple, yet in itself decorative.
In the living space of the home, we find simplicity and Scandinavian inspiration not only in the structure of the room, but also in its furnishings.
Wood is certainly the main material in this setting. We can see wooden floors, or at least its imitation in wooden laminates. To the right is a wooden room divider, with tessellated shelves to house books, decorations or sentimental items. In the centre we see a wooden entertainment unite, with desks extending on either side on the lower level, as well as a shelf above.
Accompanying the desks on either side, we see to typically Scandinavian chairs, in the iconic tripod style.
Here we have a glimpse of the dining facilities up close. We can see the wooden floor continued here from the living area in the picture before, as well as those familiar chairs. These elements serve to unify the different spaces in the house, and to create a sense of continuity.
A large part of the exterior wall in this area consists of glass, which allows for panoramic view of the garden and natural surroundings at any time of day.
Above the wooden dining table we can see two pendant lights hanging low. The lampshades of these lights consist of thin wooden strips arranged in a fan-like structure around the light bulb. The result is an effective dispersion of light with a simple, modern finish.
As we come to the end of our tour of the MM House, we take on last look at the entire structure, this time from the rear and in the cloak of darkness.
Here we can again see those quaint lighting fixtures we were first introduced to in the interior of the home. Not only are they functional, but they also attract one’s eye strategically to the most prominent areas of the façade.
On the lower level we can see the expansive glass doors opening up onto the wooden deck. To the left we see a porch area, sheltered by the deck of the upper floor. This space houses relaxed furniture, ensuring for outdoor comfort, as well as the integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. Simplicity for easy living… in style!
