Scandinavian inspired simplicity

It is easy to get caught up with contemporary design trends, of which there are many, and to get lost in a variety of competing styles and superfluous elements. It is refreshing, then, to find an architectural project that can streamline, keeping out the noise of new styles, and take things back to basics with simple, tried and trusted design.

The MM House is located in a private neighbourhood in the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires, Argentina. As you’ll soon see, it is an excellent example of Scandinavian architecture and design, which has withstood the test of time in good style. It is also a minimalist style, focused on quality materials and functionality.

Well, without further ado, let’s see what can be done with quality design and minimal ornamentation…