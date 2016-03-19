7 ideas for a perfect terrace

Having a terrace at home is a great privilege. If you are part of the lucky ones that has a space like this, it is your duty to enjoy it. It is the ideal spot to gather your friends and family when the weather allows, enjoy delicious meals, or to organize large parties. Additionally, you can also find an intimate space on the terrace to enjoy a moment of peace and privacy.

When you devote time to your terrace, remember to show the same commitment that you would to building and decorating other areas of the house. If you have the opportunity to do so, invest in furniture and strong materials, but which are at the same time cosy and comfortable as it is functional.

In this ideabook, we give you seven ideas to make your terrace into a wonderful space.