Tips Before Buying a Prefab Home

Having your own home is a dream shared by many people. However, it can seem like a very long process as finally when it is time to build our dream house, we face a lot of bureaucracy, time delays and our desires not being met. Building a house is not always easy!
After much searching, building costs and decisions, the dream of owning a home is not in fact complete until everything is finalised and you are ready to move into your very own property. The anguish and anxiety throughout this process are very common feelings, right up until you have the key in your hand, ready to open the front door and move in.
To avoid these feelings and complications, more and more people are opting for prefabricated houses. These homes are sold as ready-made designs, which simply need to be assembled. The walls, floors and even the roof are made in a factory, ready to be put together at the right location.
Once you've bought the land, the cost of buying and installing a prefab home are much lower than a traditional bricks and mortar home. The result is a more economical home, with the same home comforts and conditions!
To facilitate understanding this type of home, we at homify have provided you with a few basic tips. Remember that a prefab home can come in the design and style of your dream home! After deciding what model and size that you want, you don't need an architect to make this dream come true.
We totally understand that your first concern when you hear about prefab homes is about the costs. Will it be expensive? The answer is no.
Prefabricated houses are made from wood or cement, with costs that reach up to 50% of what is spent on the construction of a common brick house. Due to the ready-made parts, the cost of hard labour will be much less. The assembly period will also be much less.
The only thing that may need a little more work is the need to flatten the ground on the land that you've purchased as the house will need to sit straight on the foundation on the ground.
Once the ground is levelled, however, the period of construction will be very short.
And don't you think that this prefab home, by Kuloglu Orman Urunleri, looks like a normal, traditional home?
Just like the cost, the other advantage is that a lot of the construction has already occurred when it comes to a prefabricated home.
While traditional brick houses take at least 90 days to be built, prefabricated houses need much less time. In fact, it can be completed in between three to six weeks!
A great example of a beautiful, modern design is this office by Urban. The use of lightweight materials has made it incredibly low cost and because they can all be sourced locally, the delivery of the work is very quick.
Maintaining a prefab home is similar to the maintenance of traditional brick houses.
The five-year range is enough for electric and hydraulic maintenance, ensuring that your home is always in the best condition.
When it comes to wooden buildings, it is necessary for the wood to receive full treatment that is appropriate for different climates. Don't worry too much, however. In general, companies that provide these types of homes, provide all of the technical information regarding the type of treatment needed for the wood.
Take note: never buy wooden houses where the wood hasn't been sealed or varnished. In the case of concrete homes, make sure that the material has been properly waterproofed.
Prefabricated wooden houses are most common when it comes to the traditional market. Installation with timber can create a totally new texture and maintenance is needed on it more often. It is also essential to check the condition of the wood before the is assembled.
Cement prefabricated houses come in greater variety as there are many different models on the market. These structures also offer great durability and don't need to be maintained as often as wooden homes.
It also makes for a very temperate home, cooling the house down in the heat and warming it up in the cold. This means fantastic day-to-day conditions, which can be controlled with careful ventilation.
At the end of the day, it's all about your personal taste, however. Choose a home that you feel comfortable in!
Architects do not usually hold back when it comes to different tastes and styles for prefab homes. There are many styles that include a bit of everything! You can have an elongated house with large windows, large balconies and patios or whatever your heart desires!
The most common model, when it comes to concrete prefab homes, is a wider home that is designed in a more rectangular structure.
When it comes to a wooden house, the cottage design is the most sought after. It is also possible to add elements from each to the construction of your home.
Have an idea in your mind with regards to what you want and chat to a professional! You want to be happy with the end result.
The interior of prefab houses is no less appealing than the outside. With the strong presence of wood or cement, according to the chosen model, the interior's integrated environments allow for excellent opportunities to feature warm and cozy decor, as we can see here in this wonderful project by Haus.
Apart from the main care of a prefab house and the constant maintenance of the wooden structure, ongoing maintenance of the land is a must. You need to care for the property and the materials that make up your home so that it ages well.
It's important to remember, however, that the same goes for the maintenance of traditional brick houses!
All you need to do now is relax and enjoy the ease and warmth of prefabricated houses and make your decor the best in the world!
