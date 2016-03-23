A Story of Wood and Stone

Today on homify 360 we head to the mountains, in search of a magnificent home located in Nova Lima within an ecological reserve. The perfect place for a modern weekend getaway. The amazing wood and stone cabin-style home has been designed by the excellent team at David Guerra Architecture in Brazil.

The home is elegant yet rustic with a simple and charming interior, set amid a beautiful natural landscape of panoramic mountain views. This home is comprised of natural materials such as wood, bamboo, straw and stone and is 745 m² of space, that has been excellently integrated into the surroundings!