​Ideal interiors: The magic of duck-egg blue

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Chalk Paint™ decoratieve verf van Annie Sloan , Bij Sigrid Bij Sigrid Country style bathroom
The colour spectrum treats us to a wide range of options, each one with its own unique character and personality. And it’s a fact that some of those colours stand out just a tad more confidently from the rest. One of those look-at-me options is undeniably duck-egg blue.

Perfect for virtually any space (from an elegant French-style bedroom or funky child’s play space to a country kitchen), duck-egg blue is one of the most sought-after tones that professional painters and interior designers get asked about. No wonder, seeing as this appealing shade has the ability to span the divide between a neutral tint and an accent tone. 

Yes, it certainly adds personality and warmth to walls, but it can also cool a space down, seeing as it forms part of the cooler colour spectrum (it is also one of the most popular colours for nautical-themed designs and beach homes). 

Convinced you need to try out this remarkable tint in your home? Let’s see how!

1. Duck-egg blue: what it is

Lazy Daze bed linen Loaf Modern style bedroom bed linen,bedding,new,blue,duck egg,trimming,white,soft
Loaf
Loaf

Being defined as A pale greenish blue colour, like that of some duck eggs, duck-egg blue is equally playful and elegant. How it will affect a room depends on what you mix it with (other colours, décor pieces, etc.). 

And don’t forget that duck-egg blue also presents various hues, ranging from cool and clean turquoise to warmer and more muted shades.  

All in all, it’s a colour that creates a sense of freshness and harmony when brought into a room.

​2. Which colours work with duck-egg blue?

Snuggalump love seat Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Green love seat,green,textile,stylish,modern
Loaf
Loaf

Neutral shades like taupe and beige complement duck-egg blue fabulously. But this remarkable colour also looks fantastic against a white backdrop – perfect when you want to create a seaside setting. 

Other colours that work well with duck-egg blue include chocolate brown, navy, and deep purple for some bold contrast. But don’t discount the softer pastels for a more romantic vibe.  

The best colour combinations of all? Mixing duck-egg blue with silver and/or gold accents. 

Read more: 12 beautiful colour combinations to try in your home

​3. Perfect for any style

Chalk Paint™ decoratieve verf van Annie Sloan , Bij Sigrid Bij Sigrid Country style bathroom
Bij Sigrid
Bij Sigrid

Not sure how to go about with duck-egg blue in your home? Think of it as a clever neutral. It’s more interesting than beige, warmer than white, yet not as edgy as grey. It can work perfectly as a backdrop – the secret is to team it up with a handful of stunning pieces like a red bedspread, orange scatter cushions, or grey floor rug. 

And if you think this striking tint has no business being in a rustic space, think again. Even though it’s soft and delicate, duck-egg blue can lend a touch of softness to a rustic-styled room, which tends to look rather heavy, dry and warm. 

To go for a classic country look, we recommend splashing it into a shaker-style kitchen. But don’t use it on all surfaces – opt for just the cabinets, for instance, and then pair it with lots of white and wooden flooring for a fresh and inviting look.

​4. How to use duck-egg blue in your home

The Trinity Blue Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

It’s not only a fabulous choice for walls; use it as a trim to add life to doors, furniture and skirtings. Plus, it makes an excellent accent colour, so use it for scatter cushions, light fittings, rugs and vases.

  1. For a first impression: Paint your front door duck-egg blue to suggest a well-kept home that’s not afraid to look playful.  
  2. For your kitchen: Paint the insides of your cabinets, which will make your white crockery become most prominent.   
  3. To breathe new life into an old furniture piece: Paint it duck-egg blue and add a contrasting touch in the form of an accessory (like a hot-orange throw pillow).  
  4. To re-invent a whole room with white walls: Paint the ceiling a shade of this blue to transform the whole space.

Of course duck-egg blue can be perfect for smaller spaces, but there are other options as well. See these 10 wall colours that will lift up your small living room.

➤Read more: 

Colour psychology and how to use it in your home!

6 trendy paint colours to complete your home renovation 

6 tips for colour mistakes to avoid in your home

Discover a beautiful grey home in Johannesburg
Where in your home would a piece of duck-egg blue look absolutely perfect?

