​Ideal interiors: The magic of duck-egg blue

The colour spectrum treats us to a wide range of options, each one with its own unique character and personality. And it’s a fact that some of those colours stand out just a tad more confidently from the rest. One of those look-at-me options is undeniably duck-egg blue.

Perfect for virtually any space (from an elegant French-style bedroom or funky child’s play space to a country kitchen), duck-egg blue is one of the most sought-after tones that professional painters and interior designers get asked about. No wonder, seeing as this appealing shade has the ability to span the divide between a neutral tint and an accent tone.

Yes, it certainly adds personality and warmth to walls, but it can also cool a space down, seeing as it forms part of the cooler colour spectrum (it is also one of the most popular colours for nautical-themed designs and beach homes).

Convinced you need to try out this remarkable tint in your home? Let’s see how!