​Ideal interiors: The magic of duck-egg blue

The colour spectrum treats us to a wide range of options, each one with its own unique character and personality. And it’s a fact that some of those colours stand out just a tad more confidently from the rest. One of those look-at-me options is undeniably duck-egg blue.
Perfect for virtually any space (from an elegant French-style bedroom or funky child’s play space to a country kitchen), duck-egg blue is one of the most sought-after tones that professional painters and interior designers get asked about. No wonder, seeing as this appealing shade has the ability to span the divide between a neutral tint and an accent tone.
Yes, it certainly adds personality and warmth to walls, but it can also cool a space down, seeing as it forms part of the cooler colour spectrum (it is also one of the most popular colours for nautical-themed designs and beach homes).
Convinced you need to try out this remarkable tint in your home? Let’s see how!
Being defined as
A pale greenish blue colour, like that of some duck eggs, duck-egg blue is equally playful and elegant. How it will affect a room depends on what you mix it with (other colours, décor pieces, etc.).
And don’t forget that duck-egg blue also presents various hues, ranging from cool and clean turquoise to warmer and more muted shades.
All in all, it’s a colour that creates a sense of freshness and harmony when brought into a room.
Neutral shades like taupe and beige complement duck-egg blue fabulously. But this remarkable colour also looks fantastic against a white backdrop – perfect when you want to create a seaside setting.
Other colours that work well with duck-egg blue include chocolate brown, navy, and deep purple for some bold contrast. But don’t discount the softer pastels for a more romantic vibe.
The best colour combinations of all? Mixing duck-egg blue with silver and/or gold accents.
Not sure how to go about with duck-egg blue in your home? Think of it as a clever neutral. It’s more interesting than beige, warmer than white, yet not as edgy as grey. It can work perfectly as a backdrop – the secret is to team it up with a handful of stunning pieces like a red bedspread, orange scatter cushions, or grey floor rug.
And if you think this striking tint has no business being in a rustic space, think again. Even though it’s soft and delicate, duck-egg blue can lend a touch of softness to a rustic-styled room, which tends to look rather heavy, dry and warm.
To go for a classic country look, we recommend splashing it into a shaker-style kitchen. But don’t use it on all surfaces – opt for just the cabinets, for instance, and then pair it with lots of white and wooden flooring for a fresh and inviting look.
It’s not only a fabulous choice for walls; use it as a trim to add life to doors, furniture and skirtings. Plus, it makes an excellent accent colour, so use it for scatter cushions, light fittings, rugs and vases.
