​The smart and affordable weekend container home

It’s time for a break – a getaway from the city’s traffic, pollution and insane deadlines is just what we need. So, we are breaking away for the weekend to relax and de-stress. Our accommodation option? A compact yet stylish container house!

But before you object in favour of a five-star hotel instead – container homes are a lot more cost-effective. In addition, they are also deemed more eco-friendly than traditional building materials such as brick and cement. The fact is that a lot of people choose a container home as their permanent residence for the abovementioned reasons, as well as a host of others.

To treat us to a compact little space of style, Korean architects Unibox are showing us one of their container creations. A 20-feet structure that flaunts comfortable interior spaces such as a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, this compact design certainly is worth a look.