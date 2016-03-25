​The small house with a big heart

They say it’s what’s inside that counts, and our homify 360° discovery for today will prove just how true that is!

Not everybody has the luxury to afford a 10-room mansion – but then again, not everybody wants to live in a 10-room mansion. Just as our bank accounts differ, so do our personal tastes. From gigantic houses to top-floor urban lofts, we all have our spaces that we deem desirable.

German professionals Fingerhaus GMBH take the credit for today’s discovery – a creation that looks like a quaint little residence in a typical suburban street from the outside, and then pulls the designer floor out from under you once you set foot inside!

Let’s see this fine example of northern European architecture that packs a big punch on the inside…