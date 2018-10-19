Your browser is out-of-date.

​Cape Town’s experienced container renovation specialists

Container Housing for Ubuntu Football Club
When it comes to providing design inspiration, we at homify pride ourselves on focusing on far more than just houses. True, the majority of our design pieces highlight top-notch results achieved in architecture and interior designs from residential structures, but our ever-expanding portfolio includes anything from commercial spaces to water-bound structures like yachts.

Today’s inspirational piece is one of our more unique examples: the container home for South African Ubuntu Football Club. Those familiar with architecture will know that shipping container homes are considered the latest and greatest evolution when it comes to residential structures, thanks to all the advantages like:  

• Cost-effectiveness, 

• Sturdiness, 

• Durability, 

• Space-saving, 

• Portability, etc. 

This particular project is no exception, seeing as it includes a kitchen, dining area, a lounge / living space (separated from the rest of the layout to ensure some privacy), a bathroom large enough to accommodate no less than eight people, a laundry room, as well as a common room for all the students.

The professionals in charge? Container Rental and Sales, expert home builders based in Cape Town. With more than 25 years’ experience in the shipping container market, these specialists are the number one choice for anything concerning the converting, hiring, and sales of ISO containers. 

In addition, they also operate a large rental fleet of stores, offices and reefers in various sizes. And even though all conversions are completed at their premises in Epping, they are quite skilled at delivering anywhere in South Africa.

An open living area

The lounge
The kitchen (and dining space)

The open-plan socialising zone
The bedrooms

The bedroom
The bathroom (big enough for 8!)

The bathroom
The laundry room

The laundry room
The students' common room

Container Housing for Ubuntu Football Club
Planning on having your own container house? First take a look at What to know about container homes in South Africa.

3 stylish Pretoria homes with custom furniture
What are your thoughts on shipping container homes?

