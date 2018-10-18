Your browser is out-of-date.

3 stylish Pretoria homes with custom furniture

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A Modern Contemporary Home in Pretoria , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
The professionals that we’ve singled out today are none other than Dessiner Interior Architectural, the seasoned design experts based in Pretoria. Driven by motivation, interaction and passion, these pros make it their day-to-day mission to bring exceptional beauty to all areas of interior architecture, regardless of whether it’s for an office building, a retail space, the hospitality industry, or a residential structure.

Consisting of highly motivational interior designers and decorators, the experts over at Dessiner Interior Architectural use their incredible imagination and commitment to deluxe quality to turn challenges into opportunities. From the very first meeting a keen sense of a client’s wants and needs are established to guide the experts throughout the project. 

The results? Spaces that convey stories, designs that define brands, and custom furniture that evoke a range of emotions and ensure unforgettable experiences.  

Let’s be inspired by some of their most popular projects / designs.

1. Southern African Residence – Kitchen

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Indulging in a cool white colour palette, the interiors of this South African home is a refreshing contrast from the country’s hot climate. To ensure an unforgettable ambience, high-end materials like marble, steel and glass have been scattered throughout, especially in the heart of this first-rate home.

Southern African Residence – Girl’s Bedroom

Girls Bedroom 5 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Girls Bedroom 5 Years

Just because they are young doesn’t mean they can’t be privy to style. We are, of course, talking about children and how important it is for them to be surrounded by beauty from an early age.

Just take one look at this expertly designed bedroom for a girl of five years old. A delicate selection of patterns; a soft palette of pastels; and a clever commitment to functionality (such as storage space) – what is not to love?

2. Houghton Residence – Kitchen

Houghton Residence: The kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Built-in kitchens kitchen lighting,kitchen table,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs
Houghton Residence: The kitchen

Another house, another kitchen, yet this one impresses with a distinctly different design and colour scheme. Opting for a slightly more dazzling appearance (thanks to the ingenious combination of reflecting surfaces and incoming natural light), this kitchen immediately becomes the star of this interior show. 

And that island which flows forth into a stark-white table ideal for anything from dining to working? Simply incredible!

Houghton Residence – Open-plan living

Houghton Residence: The open-plan living- and dining area Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room sofa*,livingroom,lounge chair,lounge
Houghton Residence: The open-plan living- and dining area

A hop and a skip away from the kitchen is where we enter the open-plan living- and dining area. And similar to the cooking space, this area also relies on a decent dose of incoming sunshine to up the style factor. 

Our favourite piece here? Most definitely that gorgeous L-shaped sofa in a deep grey tone which looks equal parts fluffy and elegant.

Houghton Residence – The TV room

Houghton Residence: The TV room Dessiner Interior Architectural Electronics lounge chair,lounge,TV
Houghton Residence: The TV room

It is the modern style, sure, but this living / TV room definitely teases us with a touch of the minimalist design as well. See how it focuses more on the presence of space rather than objects, as well as a soft and understated selection of colours. 

The fact that it manages to remain so uncluttered with its storage areas (kudos to that elongated floating piece underneath the flat-screen television) is a sure sign of experienced interior design!

That takes care of the inside, but what about the exteriors? For external beauty, see these 6 landscaping ideas for South African gardens.

3. Pretoria home – Main bedroom

The main bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom bed room,bed,main bedroom,pretoria
The main bedroom

Keen to teach us a lesson about the style power of neutral tones, this main bedroom immediately envelopes the viewer in a warm hug of earthy browns and graceful creams. Paired with top-notch materials and décor accessories, not to mention superb lighting fixtures, this main suite is more akin to a five-star hotel than a Pretoria family home!

Which of these 6 designs did you fall in love with first?

