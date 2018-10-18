3 stylish Pretoria homes with custom furniture

The professionals that we’ve singled out today are none other than Dessiner Interior Architectural, the seasoned design experts based in Pretoria. Driven by motivation, interaction and passion, these pros make it their day-to-day mission to bring exceptional beauty to all areas of interior architecture, regardless of whether it’s for an office building, a retail space, the hospitality industry, or a residential structure.

Consisting of highly motivational interior designers and decorators, the experts over at Dessiner Interior Architectural use their incredible imagination and commitment to deluxe quality to turn challenges into opportunities. From the very first meeting a keen sense of a client’s wants and needs are established to guide the experts throughout the project.

The results? Spaces that convey stories, designs that define brands, and custom furniture that evoke a range of emotions and ensure unforgettable experiences.

Let’s be inspired by some of their most popular projects / designs.