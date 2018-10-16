​8 paving ideas for the front of your house

The front sides of our homes are privy to many elements, including grass, plants and flowers, fences and gates. But what about the pavement? Yes, pavers are also included, and here is where a whole new world of excitement and possibility opens up.

But did you know that when it comes to paving ideas, it is about so much more than simply putting some puzzle pieces together? As there exist numerous materials and patterns to choose from, it means that your house’s front side can flaunt a perfectly unique look from your neighbour’s.

And speaking of patterns, we have rounded up the eight most popular ones for front-house paving, whether it’s for the front garden, driveway leading to the garage, front-side patio, etc. Each of these motifs come with their own defining characteristics and challenges, meaning a bit of research and planning on your part before picking the perfect one for your house’s front side.