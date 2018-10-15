Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Architectural plans of a modern house in Centurion

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Our newest inspirational piece comes from Johannesburg-based MNM MULTI PROJECTS, a growing firm consisting of architects, consulting engineers and project managers. Possessing all necessary resources and required expertise, MNM MULTI PROJECTS is fully committed to producing work that not only meets their clients’ needs and desires, but is also regarded as effective and competitive by top-notch standards. 

Today’s homify 360° discovery is labelled ‘Country View Estate Centurion’ – modern house designs with four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and living area, plus a spacious backyard. The experts in charge also provided the full architectural plans plus submission to the council to get this project off the ground. 

The total dimension of this design? A not-too-shabby 450 m² area layout.

Let’s get inspired!

Sublimely modern

Double garage homify Modern houses
homify

Double garage

homify
homify
homify

Looking at the 3D renderings of the house’s front façade, all the required touches of the modern style come into full view: linear designs, neutral colour palettes, a delicate dose of patterns and textures to ensure character, plus a spacious and welcoming ambience.

The backyard

garden and pool area homify Modern houses
homify

garden and pool area

homify
homify
homify

The same modern design that we love at the front of the house gets repeated perfectly at the rear, albeit with a much more open style – it is the backyard, after all, where these very fortunate homeowners will get to relax and socialise in privacy to their hearts’ content! 

Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly that gorgeous swimming pool, which requires (in our opinions) just a couple of sun loungers and drinks tray to make it perfect for this summer’s hottest pool party!

Another house with a perfect design

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Located in the same estate is this stunner – also of the modern style, but definitely a whole other design compared to the first home. Notice how this design flaunts a much more linear look than the first house, especially when it comes to the top-floor balcony.

Let’s take a look at some more images that speak of both homes’ designs, courtesy of the professionals at MNM MULTI PROJECTS.

facade homify Modern houses
homify

facade

homify
homify
homify

Exterior elevation homify Modern houses
homify

Exterior elevation

homify
homify
homify

From one gorgeous project to another, let’s enjoy An interior design gem in Johannesburg.

​An inviting coffee shop by Sandton interior designers
Which of these modern homes would you prefer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks