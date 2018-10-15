​Architectural plans of a modern house in Centurion

Our newest inspirational piece comes from Johannesburg-based MNM MULTI PROJECTS, a growing firm consisting of architects, consulting engineers and project managers. Possessing all necessary resources and required expertise, MNM MULTI PROJECTS is fully committed to producing work that not only meets their clients’ needs and desires, but is also regarded as effective and competitive by top-notch standards.

Today’s homify 360° discovery is labelled ‘Country View Estate Centurion’ – modern house designs with four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and living area, plus a spacious backyard. The experts in charge also provided the full architectural plans plus submission to the council to get this project off the ground.

The total dimension of this design? A not-too-shabby 450 m² area layout.

Let’s get inspired!