Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The spacious Nelspruit house with a cosy family feeling

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
HOUSE 1764, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio
Loading admin actions …

Having a place to call home is one of the best things in the world. To create the perfect family home, it takes some aesthetics, design touches and things every family member can relate to and feel comfortable with. 

In today's design gem, professional architects from ENDesigns Architectural Studio fulfilled the client's needs and completed the unique and beautiful project which is perfect for a large family.The abundant space not only caters for the entertaining needs but also allows more personal space. From the outdoor area to the spacious interiors, every requirement was considered when building the gorgeous home.  

If you’re looking for experts to give you a hand with home improvements or building projects, then check out the list of architects and interior designers right here at homify!

Spacious backyard and patio

View towards Main Bedroom ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios Wood verandah,facebrick,timber lattice,bay window,modern,barn style
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Main Bedroom

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

This is a sure recipe for entertaining bliss. This large garden is made for entertaining and offers lush green lawns. Open spaces on the patio and surrounds also serve multiple purposes like BBQ or outdoor parties.

Stylish outdoor braai

View from Boma ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home boma,fire pit,verandah,outdoor pool,concrete
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View from Boma

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

This boma style braai area leaves enough room for guests to sit comfortably and enjoy a warm fire crackling as the meal is being braaied to perfection. Sing, dance, tell stories, guests at this family home in Nelspruit can enjoy magical moments under the twinkling stars on a lovely summer’s evening.

Glass sliding doors lead the way out

View towards verandah ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios verandah,swimming pool,concrete,face brick
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards verandah

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

The huge glass sliding doors from the lounge inside the home lead to the spacious patio at the back of the house. The wooden deck-like flooring finishes adds to that exquisite charm and beauty of this splendid home.

Fun in the shade

View towards Guest Room ENDesigns Architectural Studio timber lattice,barn style,verandah,concrete
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View towards Guest Room

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

The designers also incorporated ample overhangs to provide natural shelter from the weather elements such as the harsh sun in summer and the winter rains. The family and their guests can enjoy a magnificent tranquil vibe out at the pool and can either sunbathe on the pool lounges or have an invigorating swim.

All round view elevations

Elevations ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home timber lattice,concrete,steel,barn style,pitched roof,face brick,verandah
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Elevations

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

In this picture, you can see all sides and elevations of the home bringing together every aspect that makes up this stunning family home in Nelspruit. It is well balanced in every way: a variety of textures were added to the building aesthetics, also several natural elements like grass, trees and a well-kept garden was perfectly blended. 

Beamed ceiling and private patio of the bedroom

View of Bedroom ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern style bedroom bedroom,open trusses,on-suite bathroom,shower
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

View of Bedroom

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

This bedroom manages to achieve simplicity without lacking in stunning beauty. An abundance of natural light filtering through the glass doors make the room more spacious, and the beamed ceiling also adds to the rustic charm. The bedroom is undoubtedly the perfect combination of warmth, light and comfort.

Speaking of outdoor area, check out homify's 19 spectacular and affordable patio ideas!

​8 paving ideas for the front of your house
Have you been inspired to recreate your family home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks