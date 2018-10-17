The spacious Nelspruit house with a cosy family feeling

Having a place to call home is one of the best things in the world. To create the perfect family home, it takes some aesthetics, design touches and things every family member can relate to and feel comfortable with.
In today's design gem, professional architects from ENDesigns Architectural Studio fulfilled the client's needs and completed the unique and beautiful project which is perfect for a large family.The abundant space not only caters for the entertaining needs but also allows more personal space. From the outdoor area to the spacious interiors, every requirement was considered when building the gorgeous home.
This is a sure recipe for entertaining bliss. This large garden is made for entertaining and offers lush green lawns. Open spaces on the patio and surrounds also serve multiple purposes like BBQ or outdoor parties.
This boma style braai area leaves enough room for guests to sit comfortably and enjoy a warm fire crackling as the meal is being braaied to perfection. Sing, dance, tell stories, guests at this family home in Nelspruit can enjoy magical moments under the twinkling stars on a lovely summer’s evening.
The huge glass sliding doors from the lounge inside the home lead to the spacious patio at the back of the house. The wooden deck-like flooring finishes adds to that exquisite charm and beauty of this splendid home.
The designers also incorporated ample overhangs to provide natural shelter from the weather elements such as the harsh sun in summer and the winter rains. The family and their guests can enjoy a magnificent tranquil vibe out at the pool and can either sunbathe on the pool lounges or have an invigorating swim.
In this picture, you can see all sides and elevations of the home bringing together every aspect that makes up this stunning family home in Nelspruit. It is well balanced in every way: a variety of textures were added to the building aesthetics, also several natural elements like grass, trees and a well-kept garden was perfectly blended.
This bedroom manages to achieve simplicity without lacking in stunning beauty. An abundance of natural light filtering through the glass doors make the room more spacious, and the beamed ceiling also adds to the rustic charm. The bedroom is undoubtedly the perfect combination of warmth, light and comfort.
