Your Guide To House Hunting

Signing your name on the ownership document of your dream home certainly is a dream come true. Whether you have found your perfect suburban residence complete with white picket fence, or a modernised urban loft with a view of the city lights, owning your own property is a stunning achievement.

But before ringing up a property agent, are you sure you know what you want? And we are not talking about the colour of the facade walls. Buying a property is much more than the mere attraction factor. Lots of different considerations come into play, each one just as important as the previous.

So, to save you (and that poor realtor) lots of time, herewith our simple guide to help you narrow down where to start hunting for your dream house.