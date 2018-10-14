​An inviting coffee shop by Sandton interior designers

Here on homify we show off a range of designs in a huge variety of environments: private homes, rural structures, even yachts and jets! And today’s discovery fits neatly into the commercial category.
From Sandton-based interior design firm CS DESIGN comes this stunning little coffee shop design that immediately conjures up whiffs of freshly brewed coffee, hot-baked muffins and a cheery ambience.
Let’s explore!
Nothing like an elongated table and matching bench to immediately make one feel welcome. Together with the textured brick surfaces and patterned tiles in the background, this coffee shop’s interiors flaunt a warm and friendly character that is sure to make one want to stay just a tad longer and order just one more drink or snack.
Most coffee shops and restaurants go with warmer colour palettes, as those have been proven to stimulate one’s appetite. And that is exactly what makes this design’s colour scheme such a refreshing change, with its moody blues complementing the black-and-white wall art quite strikingly.
Don’t overlook the tufted seating, coated in the same nautical blues, that ensure a touch of elegance. Does it remind anyone else of those classic Chesterfield sofas?
Exposed brick; timber surfaces; lots of open space – definitely sounds like the industrial interior style to us! That fact is reinforced by the unique ceiling pendants dangling above the bar surface, which immediately remind us of a city loft apartment!
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this coffee shop’s welcoming look and copy-worthy style.
