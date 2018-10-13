15 tips on ​how to save water in South Africa

1. Check for leaks:

Checking your plumbing for leaks is key in helping to save water, as unknown leaks can lead to approximately 11,000 L of water going to waste every year. Serious leaks may require the assistance of a professional. And find out if your homeowner’s insurance will cover any damage caused by the leak.

【homify hint】Not sure if your toilet is leaking or not? Add a little food colouring to the tank and leave it for about 15 minutes without flushing. If the colour shows up in the toilet, there’s a leak.

2. Close the taps:

Close those taps when shaving or brushing your teeth and only turn them back on when it’s time for rinsing.

3. Water-saving shower:

Installing a water-saving shower head can take your water usage from 9.5 L per minute to about 5 – definitely worth the investment! Also, try to take shorter showers (time yourself to about one song or two minutes). And turn off the taps when applying soap and shampoo, and only turn them back on again for rinsing.

【homify hint】Depending on the size of your tub, a shower uses about one-third the amount of water used for taking a bath.

4. Low flush toilet:

After flushing your toilet, lift the handle to reduce the amount of water going down the drain. Or consider showering with a bucket and use the saved water for flushing your toilet.

