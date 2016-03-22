The Suburbian House of Dreams

Our first view of the house is a clear indication of just what we are dealing with here: beauty that is simply breathtaking.

The colours used are very neutral and light—whites, creams, wood and stone. This creates a very earthy, trendy and ethereal look and feel. Don't you feel at peace just looking at it?

You'll notice that the grey tiled roof features expansive skylights, which allows sunlight to filter into the home throughout the day. This is a wonderful modern feature, which not only makes for a brighter home but a more environmentally friendly one too. Incorporating skylights into your home also makes for a much cheaper electricity bill as you're spending less on lighting up the home.

The exterior furniture is the icing on the cake when it comes to the backyard of G2 Magnus. White, cozy and light, this makes for the ideal spot to sunbathe, read a book in the afternoon or host afternoon sun downers.

