The Suburbian House of Dreams

In today's homify book of ideas, we will take you all the way to Wroclaw in Poland, where Pracownia Projectowa Archipelaga have designed the extraordinary.
A town famous for it's beautiful history and traditional tales, it forms the perfect environment for this gorgeous, modern villa. Nicknamed the G2 Magnus, this is a home that displays the architect's signature high quality style and trendy cohesion. Their homes are also affordable and, as you will soon see, beautiful!
So let's go exploring!
Our first view of the house is a clear indication of just what we are dealing with here: beauty that is simply breathtaking.
The colours used are very neutral and light—whites, creams, wood and stone. This creates a very earthy, trendy and ethereal look and feel. Don't you feel at peace just looking at it?
You'll notice that the grey tiled roof features expansive skylights, which allows sunlight to filter into the home throughout the day. This is a wonderful modern feature, which not only makes for a brighter home but a more environmentally friendly one too. Incorporating skylights into your home also makes for a much cheaper electricity bill as you're spending less on lighting up the home.
The exterior furniture is the icing on the cake when it comes to the backyard of G2 Magnus. White, cozy and light, this makes for the ideal spot to sunbathe, read a book in the afternoon or host afternoon sun downers.
From this view we can see how the exterior truly works together. We also get a great view of the swimming pool!
Spacious and modern, with a large garden and a cool pool to relax in—what more could you imagine for your own family home?
You'll notice that the garden is incredibly well landscaped with pruned trees and hedges and a manicured lawn. This is very important when it comes to the exterior of your home, as a shabby looking garden can ruin the whole effect.
For the flooring around your swimming pool, opt for a non-slip deck or stone. Not only does it look great, but it will keep the family safe when they are running, jumping and playing around and in the pool!
If we move around to the front of the house, we can see how this side is slightly more private, guarded and secure, which would work well in a South African neighbourhood. In general, though, you don't want the whole world that passes by to see what it is going on in your home!
You will notice, however, that the left side of the home features a glass sliding door and windows, allowing for a slight transparent barrier between the interior and the exterior. You still want to be able to see what your neighbours are up to!
The same neutral and earthy tones persist on this side of the house, where we can see several more skylights that allow light to filter into the home. We can also see that this is a two-storey home, allowing for social living spaces on the ground floor and more private spaces, such as bathrooms and bedrooms, on the second floor.
We also love the garage, which is a great feature for any family home. It stores cars, skateboards, surfboards and bicycles out of sight, leaving the exterior of the home looking neat and classy.
If we have a sneak peek inside the villa, we can see that the designers haven't held back on creating a perfect home both inside and out.
The living room is spacious and bright, with beautiful grey and white hues. Light wood also plays a cameo role.
This is the ideal modern home, with sleek and minimalist finishes. Don't you want to curl up and read your book in this room right now?
The lighting is also key here—where lamps litter the entire space. This creates very soft lighting for ambiance and atmosphere.
in this section of the home, we can see the kitchen and the dining room, which flow wonderfully into one another. This is a fantastic design for a family home because it means that mom and dad can chat to the kids while they are doing their homework, if they are preparing dinner in the kitchen. If there are guests over, the chef can also chat to them while they are preparing a feast!
The fireplace is a fantastic feature in this space as well, adding a sense of comfort and warmth to the space—cozy living at its best!
The grey, white and wood work wonderfully together, throughout the interior. Opt for these warm, neutral colours to get the same look and feel in your own modern masterpiece of a home!
