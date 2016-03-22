Create the Perfect Craft Corner

Do you love creating your own crafts? Anything from needlepoint to sewing your own clothes? How about those kid's concert costumes… do you make them yourself? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to find all your crafting materials in one perfect space? Well, in this edition of homify we look at creating that special craft corner in your home, making your DIY weekend projects much easier!

First things first, identify the best space for this craft corner, maybe a place that is out of the way, such as the garage or shed? This Ideabook includes hints and tips to create a cool and comfortable work space, from the best choice in lighting to great storage solutions. Interested? Well then, let's get started!