Create the Perfect Craft Corner

Do you love creating your own crafts? Anything from needlepoint to sewing your own clothes? How about those kid's concert costumes… do you make them yourself? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to find all your crafting materials in one perfect space? Well, in this edition of homify we look at creating that special craft corner in your home, making your DIY weekend projects much easier!
First things first, identify the best space for this craft corner, maybe a place that is out of the way, such as the garage or shed? This Ideabook includes hints and tips to create a cool and comfortable work space, from the best choice in lighting to great storage solutions. Interested? Well then, let's get started!
A large work table is necessary in your craft space, especially if you plan to cut fabric for your latest DIY project. It's best to include a table in the centre of the room, so there is space to move around and view or cut the fabric from all angles.
When choosing a table work top, consider the type of material that you will be working with most often, for example if you plan to cut fabric, then your work top should make this task easier! This fantastic table example from La Manual, folds down in case work space is not needed any more, opting for a comfortable walking space instead! How smart is that?
Spending long hours over a work table will require a comfortable place to sit. Ergonomics are very important to maintain a good posture so take time when investing in a chair for your craft corner. Any old dining table chair or the cheapest office chair on the market will probably do more harm than good, and you might end up needed a physiotherapist to sort out back issues!
It's best to purchase a chair with an adjustable height that also has adjustable arm rests. A chair that can move around easily in case you need to work on your project from another angle. Also, make sure that your chair is padded and extremely comfortable!
A craft corner will require a good supply of electricity close by. When planning the orientation of your DIY project space consider the closest electrical socket and work around that space. Just think, almost everything requires electricity, whether it be a sewing machine, additional lighting or even a place to charge your phone.
Creating amazing crafts without the use of electricity is almost unheard of today! While you at it you might want to include additional plug sockets for those days when you need to work from your laptop or plug in that old radio to add some ambiance!
Including lighting in your craft corner is just as important as having a comfortable chair or work table! You need to be able to see what you are doing, especially when working with detailed crafts such as needlepoint or bead work.
Great lighting will make it easier to avoid mistakes and problems especially when trying a new craft! This example in the image is an excellent use of both natural sunlight, as well as strategically placed lighting making this whole room look cosy yet illuminated!
Every great craft corner needs amazing storage space! Although some people may thrive on organised chaos and last minute deadlines, there are also people who love being organised! Everything from colour coordinated paints and threads to organising measuring instruments by length would be an OCD person's dream!
If you are fortunate to have enough space to catalogue each item in your home, then take advantage of the endless possibilities for storage that are available to you! Go ahead and create separate spaces for each of your supplies, and have a neat and tidy creative space while you at it!
For many crafty people, a great idea often begins with a concept stuck on a wall. This idea then evolves over time into a fantastic project! So when planning your perfect DIY space, think about leaving one wall blank for your Idea Board! A space to let your imagination run free and wild, where your creativity can flow to create something awesome or build on an idea that remained in your mind after a dream.
