The Surprising Seaside Home

Today on homify 360 we head to south-east England, in search of the iconic Pobble House designed by British architect Guy Holloway! It is not very well-known that this area in England situated in the Dungeness National Reserve, is actually a desert!

The flat and barren region is home to a large number of birds, including a variety of seabirds. The dry terrain of this seaside area is surrounded by gravel land and desert plants, with the exception of a few rustic beach huts and old abandoned fishing boats, showing that this area was once a bustling fishing town. Yet somewhere within this landscape is the surprising home that we are set to discover and explore!