Top tips for affordable apartment living!

In this edition of homify 360 today, we head to Lisbon, Portugal, where a cosy yet glorious modern apartment awaits us! This small and affordable living space by the excellent team at Homestories is marvellous, bright and airy making it warm, charming and inviting… perfect for a couple or small family!
The apartment has been given a facelift recently, making it more vibrant and trendy, as well as a welcoming space for the tourists! The inviting interior of this cute and contemporary space awaits us! Let’s begin our virtual tour, taking in the colours, textures and fantastic lighting of this beautiful space!
Our first glimpse into the interior, shows off the cosy living room. Although the apartment is small in size, the living room seems rather spacious and welcoming. The open plan effect fantastically displays the natural sunlight, while the beautifully refurbished wooden flooring is comfortable and inviting… definitely a warm and welcoming interior space!
If the devil is in the detail, then this image displays excellent designer taste! The cut-out detail of this lamp creates a calming and relaxing effect on the room. It’s unusual yet pleasantly unique, especially when surrounded by the simple colour of the living room! The stunning lamp, along with the combination of patterns and colours representing traditional Portuguese tiles completes this fantastic fusion look!
From this angle, the simple and modern white TV unit is in full view. The wardrobe style unit, allows for some decorative pieces to be stored next to the television. The all-white space creates the illusion of a larger room, as the natural sunlight from the window reflects the walls!
While the apartment has no outdoor space to enjoy, the outdoors have been brought inside with the inclusion of a pot plant in the corner and a fun sticker of a tree with birds decorating the wall! It’s a simple yet elegant décor example!
Moving a little further we catch a glimpse of the kitchen. The simple and modern décor was continued here with the white cabinets, rustic wooden table and chairs as well as minimalist colours and textures added to the space to create an illusion of a larger space. Oh so welcoming and enjoyable too, don’t you agree?
The open plan space sees the dining area included inside the kitchen, making it homely and warm. The personality of the owners is definitely brought out fabulously through the textures and colours included in this small space! We see a similar introduction of the traditional Portuguese tiles being showcased here too! If you need help with ideas for smaller kitchens, have a look at this Ideabook and you may find: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen.
Although this apartment is small, the rooms are large enough to be comfortable and attractive. This affordable apartment is perfect as an alternative for tourists, as it has a more homely environment. The shades of light blue and while adds a charming effect to this relaxing bedroom design, which is accentuated by the natural sunlight.
The large and comfortable bed and wooden headboard is the perfect space to enjoy a good night’s rest! The subtle colour palette and bedside lamps will create a comfortable space at night too. So how about checking that tour guide book before dosing off?
Looking for: Grand ideas for small bedrooms?