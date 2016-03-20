Top tips for affordable apartment living!

In this edition of homify 360 today, we head to Lisbon, Portugal, where a cosy yet glorious modern apartment awaits us! This small and affordable living space by the excellent team at Homestories is marvellous, bright and airy making it warm, charming and inviting… perfect for a couple or small family!

The apartment has been given a facelift recently, making it more vibrant and trendy, as well as a welcoming space for the tourists! The inviting interior of this cute and contemporary space awaits us! Let’s begin our virtual tour, taking in the colours, textures and fantastic lighting of this beautiful space!