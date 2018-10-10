​A fresh (and colourful) Zimbali home makeover

When it comes to interior design and décor, Cape Town-based Just Interior Design go the extra mile in understanding the client’s needs and wants, and translating their interests and desires into engaging spaces. Every step of every project, regardless of size, is handled with the utmost care, as can be seen in their bustling portfolio.
Some of these experts’ projects include residential and commercial interior design, custom furniture design, and styling properties for short and long-term rentals.
Let’s take a look at one of their recent decorating projects!
The main aim of this project was to create a completely new look and feel for the client’s home. To ensure a fresh-yet-familiar look, the professionals reupholstered or repainted most of the client’s existing furniture. New pieces were manufactured only where truly necessary.
To celebrate the new look, the main living area was treated to a cooler colour scheme, with blue fabrics and delightful patterns adding a tranquil-yet-fun vibe.
A magnificent view such as that doesn’t come around very often. That is why bespoke patio furniture with just the right height was brought in to ensure that lush view could steam indoors 24/7.
Even the little ones’ sleeping spaces got treated to a new look, as the twin girls’ bedrooms received makeovers as well. Existing furniture pieces were painted and combined with custom wallpaper and delightful accessories.
The results? Relaxing bedrooms with a mature-yet-playful style.
In addition, the girls also received a new play room / study area. This space, showing off the same playful-but-graceful look as the bedrooms, opted to bring in more blues, thereby perfectly balancing the cool hues with the feminine pinks of the furniture and accessories.
Our favourite piece here? Most definitely those unique (and colourful) floating shelves, reminding all that storage areas can also form part of a room’s decoration.
Let’s browse some more visuals that speak of this fresh new interior update.
