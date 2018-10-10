Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A fresh (and colourful) Zimbali home makeover

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to interior design and décor, Cape Town-based Just Interior Design go the extra mile in understanding the client’s needs and wants, and translating their interests and desires into engaging spaces. Every step of every project, regardless of size, is handled with the utmost care, as can be seen in their bustling portfolio. 

Some of these experts’ projects include residential and commercial interior design, custom furniture design, and styling properties for short and long-term rentals. 

Let’s take a look at one of their recent decorating projects!

A fresh new look

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

The main aim of this project was to create a completely new look and feel for the client’s home. To ensure a fresh-yet-familiar look, the professionals reupholstered or repainted most of the client’s existing furniture. New pieces were manufactured only where truly necessary. 

To celebrate the new look, the main living area was treated to a cooler colour scheme, with blue fabrics and delightful patterns adding a tranquil-yet-fun vibe.

Don’t forget the view

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

A magnificent view such as that doesn’t come around very often. That is why bespoke patio furniture with just the right height was brought in to ensure that lush view could steam indoors 24/7.

A feminine touch

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Even the little ones’ sleeping spaces got treated to a new look, as the twin girls’ bedrooms received makeovers as well. Existing furniture pieces were painted and combined with custom wallpaper and delightful accessories.

The results? Relaxing bedrooms with a mature-yet-playful style.

A new work/play area

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

In addition, the girls also received a new play room / study area. This space, showing off the same playful-but-graceful look as the bedrooms, opted to bring in more blues, thereby perfectly balancing the cool hues with the feminine pinks of the furniture and accessories. 

Our favourite piece here? Most definitely those unique (and colourful) floating shelves, reminding all that storage areas can also form part of a room’s decoration. 

Let’s browse some more visuals that speak of this fresh new interior update.

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Decorating the Zimbali Residence in Ballito

homify
homify
homify

Let’s go sleeker with An ultra modern residence in Johannesburg.

A chic commercial interior design by Johannesburg experts
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks