Install a Wood Stove!

A wood stove is a great way to heat a room up without increasing your electricity bill. Wood stoves provide a cozy fire from a renewable energy source. Not only is it inexpensive, but it is the ideal choice when it comes to an economical or environmentally conscious family. And in this day and age, who isn't?

For security purposes, when installing a stove, make sure to meet construction requirements as well as the local installation processes.

The instructions in this article are generalised and you will need to apply them to your unique situation.