Save money (and water) renovating your bathroom

Changeis the only constant, as the philosopher Heraclitus stated many years ago. And this maxim applies to everything in life, including our home. Effectively, regardless if we buy or rent a house, when we change it, we are happy… But for how long?

Some people take longer than others, but eventually we all get tired of the way our house is arranged. It may be that we need more space, or because the furniture is damaged, or simply because the décor is tired, we all have these sudden desires that make us go around the house and change everything!

The bathroom is one of the spaces in the house that is liable to increased wear and tear, and is perhaps the first to ask for a renewal, whether structural or decorative. Limestone, a little mould, a closet door that is jammed, time passing, and a bathroom that was beautiful before, seems to us now dull and dated.

If you’re still looking at your bathroom and imagine living somewhere else, it's time to change!

The problem, you might say our dear reader, is the tight budget…

We know that this is a reality we have to face and so today we selected six simple and inexpensive ideas for renovating your bathroom without breaking the bank. Come take a look and put these tips to work, since you can keep what works and discard that which is irrelevant.