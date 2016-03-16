Designing your own home is easy!

Everything would be easier if life came with a set of instructions. If we can overcome exactly what we need to do and how we should do it, life would be much simpler, especially if we know how, when, and where to start. Dreaming is one of the most beautiful activities in life, and it is free. Dreaming is the engine that helps us imagine what we would like to have and do, and therefore dreaming is like planning our life. Every act, every decision and every step we take must be focused on achieving our dream. To own a home is one of the most universal dreams. No matter if it is one of your priorities or not, it is always on the list. The big problem with this dream, and all others, is that to achieve it we require a big step to start with, and like all great things, this sometimes terrifies us.

To buy or to build? That is the dilemma when we dare to eventually take the big step. Building our own house brings more perks, especially the great advantage that we can choose absolutely everything to our liking. To help you make your best decisions in order to achieve the result which is your perfect home, we'll give you some tips so you know how you should build your house, step by step.