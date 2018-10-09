A chic commercial interior design by Johannesburg experts

Behind every great interior design, is a creative designer with a keen eye for detail and not afraid of going the extra mile to create complete perfection! Spegash Interiors have done it again with a fantastic creation of interior designing excellence suited to a modern lifestyle. These professional interior designers are driven by quality and positive energy. Whether you’re looking for a design for a commercial space or you’re looking to spruce up your home, you’ve come to the right place.
Let’s see how they completed a modern-chic shoppers lounge in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre!
This dressing table and vanity space give that glamorous feel of being in a famous design studio back stage. Touch-up on makeup or create the perfect hairstyle, this lounge is dedicated to the luxuries of cosmetics and beauty.
The restroom lacks no detail to a fashion sense. It incorporates the perfect lighting setup to reflect even more of its aesthetic beauty and natural textures flowing through this very beautiful space. On top of that, it features neutrally blending colours, combined with stunning fixtures such as granite tops with deep washbasins, colour contrasting, floors and wall tiles as well as mosaic impressions.
Are you used to seeing the same straight-lined foyer counter in almost every lobby? Professionals of Spegash Interiors changes the look of this reception area by incorporating an almost stone-cut desk display. It is truly unique and adds to that feel of modernity.
This reception area is very sophisticated and fitting to the overall design of this shoppers lounge. It stays on track with the theme throughout the shopping mall. You cannot help but feel like a VIP!
These interior decorators combine chic elements that effectively reflect the perfect amount of lighting throughout this area. Using a blend of neutral finishes, and a natural take to luxury designs you can see how well the neutral tiles, glass table, and leather seats compliment every aspect here.
These huge pot plants add to that natural feature of this room and while the tall pots accentuate the beauty of these plants, it also simply adds to the sheer complexity of this elegant lounge and its entrance.
