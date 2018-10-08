An innovative home design in Bloemfontein

With more than a decade of architect and designing experience, the professional team at Property Commerce Architects goes the extra mile to ensure their clients' happiness. They work closely with their clients on every project to ensure that their commitment to time, quality and cost-effectiveness are achieved.
Having more than one or two cars at one residence means you need more space to park and have the peace of mind that your vehicles are safe and sound. However, it’s only fitting then to ensure that not only every member has a space for their vehicle but also to be able to accommodate your visitors when they come over. Professional architects in Bloemfontein redesigned the property’s driveway, incorporating sturdy paving and enclosed garages.
This entrance has a stairway up to the front door and also build-in shaded sections which are not only recommended in summer but also great for the rainy seasons. With an entrance awning as seen at this contemporary residence, it accommodates for summer and winter’s rain.
There is something zen about this design as it features strategic wall structures, colour and the use of plant life. This is the perfect picture of modern-contemporary that draws inspiration from natural elements to create that perfectly finished design.
One of the things that makes a design complete and whole is the right combination of colour, texture, and patterns. In this picture, architects incorporate some brickwork, along with plastered exterior walls, overhangs and other elements to create a unique modern home. The outdoors of this residential property is not only modern in design but has so many aspects that make it homely and comfortable.
The outdoor entertainment patio allows for some delightful alfresco dining experiences. There is sufficient lighting to accommodate evening entertainment and stylish flooring to add to that exquisite home designs.
The splash pool forms part of the outdoor entertainment space and provides a refresher on those hot South African days. In keeping with that modern yet tranquil feel, the garden pool is a great feature to this beautiful home.
This home oozes stunning beauty from every angle and makes the picture-perfect residence after the renovation is completed.
To reiterate our previous point, this is exactly what we mean. Beauty and creative attention to detail are eminent in this residential home.
The sliding doors from the master bedroom extend to the backyard and not only are that a wonderful way to wake up each day but also add to the already-gorgeous aesthetics.
Here is another view of the driveway to this property in Bloemfontein’s and it’s ability to accommodate many vehicles.
