Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An innovative home design in Bloemfontein

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Loading admin actions …

With more than a decade of architect and designing experience, the professional team at Property Commerce Architects goes the extra mile to ensure their clients' happiness. They work closely with their clients on every project to ensure that their commitment to time, quality and cost-effectiveness are achieved.

You can find an array of architects on homify and get the trusted help you need to turn your home into the exquisite place you’ve always dreamt of having. In this ideabook we discover architecture excellence to be proud of!

Spacious grandeur

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

Having more than one or two cars at one residence means you need more space to park and have the peace of mind that your vehicles are safe and sound. However, it’s only fitting then to ensure that not only every member has a space for their vehicle but also to be able to accommodate your visitors when they come over. Professional architects in Bloemfontein redesigned the property’s driveway, incorporating sturdy paving and enclosed garages.

Form and function

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

This entrance has a stairway up to the front door and also build-in shaded sections which are not only recommended in summer but also great for the rainy seasons. With an entrance awning as seen at this contemporary residence, it accommodates for summer and winter’s rain.

Superbly zen-like

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

There is something zen about this design as it features strategic wall structures, colour and the use of plant life. This is the perfect picture of modern-contemporary that draws inspiration from natural elements to create that perfectly finished design.

Textures and patterns

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

One of the things that makes a design complete and whole is the right combination of colour, texture, and patterns. In this picture, architects incorporate some brickwork, along with plastered exterior walls, overhangs and other elements to create a unique modern home. The outdoors of this residential property is not only modern in design but has so many aspects that make it homely and comfortable.

Time for alfresco

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

The outdoor entertainment patio allows for some delightful alfresco dining experiences. There is sufficient lighting to accommodate evening entertainment and stylish flooring to add to that exquisite home designs.

Dip in the pool

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

The splash pool forms part of the outdoor entertainment space and provides a refresher on those hot South African days. In keeping with that modern yet tranquil feel, the garden pool is a great feature to this beautiful home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Beautiful angles

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

This home oozes stunning beauty from every angle and makes the picture-perfect residence after the renovation is completed.

Extended stuningness

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Patios
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

To reiterate our previous point, this is exactly what we mean. Beauty and creative attention to detail are eminent in this residential home.

Outdoor extension

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

The sliding doors from the master bedroom extend to the backyard and not only are that a wonderful way to wake up each day but also add to the already-gorgeous aesthetics.

Driveway view

House Du Plessis, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Du Plessis

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

Here is another view of the driveway to this property in Bloemfontein’s and it’s ability to accommodate many vehicles.

Do you have a garden you’re looking to improve? Here are 9 ideas for small, cheap and low maintenance gardens.

​6 landscaping ideas for South African gardens
Are you inspired to make some changes to your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks