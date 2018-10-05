An ultra modern residence in Johannesburg

When it comes to exclusive architecture, you can tell by the quality and attention, to detail of the effort and time put into it. This modern residence in Johannesburg was designed by one of the leading brands in the South African architectural field, with professional designers who specialise in commercial as well as residential architecture.

In this ideabook, we explore the skills and craftsmanship of the team at François Marais Architects in one of their forefront residential homes. This modern house features all round glass walls making excellent use of light and UV energy in a smart way. It also oozes luxury and glamour and is well suited to a stylish and energy efficient lifestyle.