Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern apartment design by Pretoria architects

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
The Hills 281, Blunt Architects Blunt Architects
Loading admin actions …

Energy and the embracing of great innovation drive the team at Blunt Architects. Their careful attention to detail and workmanship is seen through all their projects. That being said, they offer superb designs for commercial and residential buildings. This is a perfect example of their work right here in Hatfield with this unique block of flats called 'The Hills 281' boasting 21 units, parking bays and outdoor entertainment areas.

If you’re looking for great architects and professionals that specialise in all your home improvement, design and construction needs, then homify is the place to be.

Let’s explore The Hills 281 in this post!

Stylish and contemporary exteriors

Apartment street View homify apartment,brick,concrete
homify

Apartment street View

homify
homify
homify

This is a street view of The Hills 281, boasting its remarkable contemporary architecture design. Mixed materials such as red face brick and plastered walls on the exterior give it the low maintenance quality whilst still showcasing a modern feel you get when looking at it from the outside.

Balconies and large outdoors

Apartmnet street View homify garden fence,side cladding,brick,concrete
homify

Apartmnet street View

homify
homify
homify

Each apartment enjoys elevated viewing with spacious balconies that can accommodate some outdoor furniture where suited. The back area is great for entertaining guests with extra braai areas and a lush green garden lawn for kids to play whilst being in the safe confines of the property.

Contrasting exterior paint work

Apartment view from street homify modern
homify

Apartment view from street

homify
homify
homify

Contrasting paintwork as seen in the exteriors of the building creates a beautiful blend adding to the tasteful creativity that went into this modern apartment building in Pretoria.

Overlooking the parking lot

Apartment aerial view homify concrete
homify

Apartment aerial view

homify
homify
homify

With some apartments having the selection of two balconies, it gives these residents options for alfresco dining on either side of the flat. These balconies are overlooking the parking lot and can enjoy sun and shade throughout the day.

Good from every angle

Apartment aerial view homify apartment block
homify

Apartment aerial view

homify
homify
homify

The Hills 281 is simply a delightful and stylish apartment building no matter which side or angle you’re viewing it from.

Trees adding to the beauty

Apartment street View homify exterior
homify

Apartment street View

homify
homify
homify

The driveway entrance to the block of flats embraces the beauty of nature featuring trees and lawn on the outside and inside of the property.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Functional kitchenette

Apartment kitchen homify kitchen
homify

Apartment kitchen

homify
homify
homify

These units also showcase lovely functional kitchenettes that give you just the right amount of space to whip up a meal whilst having guests over to join. It is spacious and features enough storage.

Enough space to make it your own

Apartment bedroom homify bedroom
homify

Apartment bedroom

homify
homify
homify

The master bedroom enjoys the easy access to its very own private balcony, perfect for taking in the fresh air early in the morning. On top of that, the room is not lacking in space and you can truly go about customising your room to suit your style.

Outdoor entertainment and parking

Parking homify basement
homify

Parking

homify
homify
homify

With even more space to entertain guests outside, these apartments feature extra seating close to the braai areas and parking bays. Needless to say, The Hills 281 is not short of innovation and functionality that people can truly enjoy.

If you’re designing your home, here are 5 modern houses with floor plans that will inspire you!

​The homify guide to Dutch gable roofs
Are you ready to get the help of trusted professional architects to help you design your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks