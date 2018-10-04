A modern apartment design by Pretoria architects

Energy and the embracing of great innovation drive the team at Blunt Architects. Their careful attention to detail and workmanship is seen through all their projects. That being said, they offer superb designs for commercial and residential buildings. This is a perfect example of their work right here in Hatfield with this unique block of flats called 'The Hills 281' boasting 21 units, parking bays and outdoor entertainment areas.

Let’s explore The Hills 281 in this post!