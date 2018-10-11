Known for their commitment to high-end projects, customer satisfaction, and deluxe results, Johannesburg-based interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International entered the African Property Awards that forms part of the International Property Awards earlier this year.
A presentation of the firm’s project (“T.S Private Residence” / A stunning interior design project in Johannesburg) was provided to be judged by the esteemed panel, consisting of experienced professionals in the interior design industry.
The result of the presentation, to say the least, is quite exciting, as the African Property Awards, in association with Salice, will be honouring Deborah Garth Interior Design International at The Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Hotel on 11th October 2018.
Being recognised alongside other seasoned experts in the interior design field, Deborah Garth Interior Design International will compete against the best property professionals across the African region in the category 'Interior Design Private Residence'.
An independent panel consisting of no fewer than 80 industry professionals will be judging the African Property Awards. Among the factors being judged will be design, quality, service, innovation, originality, as well as a commitment to sustainability.
Members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament will be chairing the judging panel—Lord Caithness, Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool, and Lord Thurso.
As the largest and most esteemed programme, the African Property Awards is a prestigious occasion which is widely recognised throughout the region.
In their 25th year, the African Property Awards cover more than 45 different residential and commercial categories.
Regional Awards are staged for Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK, as well as the Asia Pacific. All these will be celebrated at prestigious gala presentation events during the year and will be hosted in Bangkok, Dubai, London and Toronto.
Each region’s top winner will automatically be entered into the overall international awards. This will conclude in the glitzy awards ceremony held in London at the Savoy Hotel, on 3rd December 2018.