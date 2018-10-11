Known for their commitment to high-end projects, customer satisfaction, and deluxe results, Johannesburg-based interior design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International entered the African Property Awards that forms part of the International Property Awards earlier this year.

A presentation of the firm’s project (“T.S Private Residence” / A stunning interior design project in Johannesburg) was provided to be judged by the esteemed panel, consisting of experienced professionals in the interior design industry.

The result of the presentation, to say the least, is quite exciting, as the African Property Awards, in association with Salice, will be honouring Deborah Garth Interior Design International at The Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Hotel on 11th October 2018.