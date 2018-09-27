A penthouse transformation by Johannesburg designers

The professional team at CKW Lifestyle takes pride in creating unique spaces that are tailor-made to their client’s desires. With over 20 years in the interior design and decorating industry, they are indeed a must-have on any designer job needed whether commercial or residential. Have a look at some of these stunning attributes that create the results in this beautiful Sandton penthouse.

The objective was to maintain and create a tranquil environment throughout the main living spaces of this apartment. Neutral colours combined with strategic interior design techniques gave way to this amazing finished project. Let’s have a browse and enjoy the inspiration.