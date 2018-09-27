A penthouse transformation by Johannesburg designers

The professional team at CKW Lifestyle takes pride in creating unique spaces that are tailor-made to their client’s desires. With over 20 years in the interior design and decorating industry, they are indeed a must-have on any designer job needed whether commercial or residential. Have a look at some of these stunning attributes that create the results in this beautiful Sandton penthouse.
The objective was to maintain and create a tranquil environment throughout the main living spaces of this apartment. Neutral colours combined with strategic interior design techniques gave way to this amazing finished project. Let’s have a browse and enjoy the inspiration.
This dining room features a simple and grand setting which is achieved by keeping the décor simple, yet stylish. With the addition of these pendant light fixtures, it has a feel of understated grand décor. While it may not be a flamboyant chandelier, it still oozes the same elegance and beauty whilst toning it down to a calmer vibe. The drapes at the window add to the “grand” look this space is going for and works well.
One cannot argue the fact that there is something about flowers that tend to brighten up space and give it that sense of life and energy. In this living room, the addition of flowers is added to promote calm energy while the natural light flows through the large window across the room.
This L-shaped couch adds to that relaxing and unwind vibe, not to mention the perfect addition for chilling in the afternoon with a good read. You don’t need a daybed or chaise lounge if you’ve got a comfy L-Shape couch as this doubles up as a day bed and great for a little “cat nap” if you will.
The interior designers at CKW Lifestyle created a gorgeous minimalist master bedroom, without overdoing the space in décor. They’ve kept it simple and elegant and this theme can be seen throughout the penthouse.
Designers also took to set the mood not only with some soft outdoor lighting that boosts a feeling of relaxation and calmness, but with the additional lounge where guests can relax and unwind in comfort.
Few things beat being able to enjoy your meal outdoors. Taking in the fresh air whilst you watch the sunset behind the distant horizon, it sure paints a great picture on an artist’s canvas.
This outdoor patio is a perfect addition to the penthouse allowing for outdoor entertainment and relaxation. Hence, the combination of the dining table and the lounge space is simply ideal!
