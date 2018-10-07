​6 landscaping ideas for South African gardens

It doesn’t matter if you’re scoping out new sofas for the living room or planning on giving your hallway new lighting fixtures, good planning is essential when it comes to interior design. But that is also true for exterior spaces, like the garden.

After all, wouldn’t you want your front- and back gardens to inform neighbours and guests that your house’s exterior design is just as elegant and stylish as the internal areas?

Going hand in hand with good planning is the use of a professional which, when it comes to gardens, could be a landscape designer. But when do you know you require one? And what can they help achieve that you and your limited DIY gardening skills can’t?

Let’s find out with these landscaping ideas…