​The homify guide to Dutch gable roofs

It’s not uncommon for someone to build their own home instead of buying it. After all, being more in charge of your home’s look and design ensures the end result is much more to your liking and personal style (if you make use of a professional architect, of course).

But whether you are building or buying, one of the most important parts of any house is its roof. Not only will your roof’s style enhance your home’s exterior look, but can also play a crucial role in determining how the internal space is distributed.

Of course we are treated to various options in terms of roof types: open gable, gambrel, mansard, m-shaped, pyramid hip… the list goes on! And one of the more common roof types in South Africa, not to mention one of the most versatile and creative styles, is the Dutch gable roof.

Dutch gable roofs form part of the hip-roof family and combine a hip roof with a gable roof. With four downward sloping sides, it is topped with a gable roof, which is also called a gablet. This particular roof style originated in Europe in the 14th to 17th centuries, but due to its versatility and advantages can be seen on houses right around the globe.

So, is the Dutch gable roof ideal for your house?