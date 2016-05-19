​Before And After: New Life For A City Apartment

The architectural world is bursting with possibilities in terms of creation. Far more than the mere sketching of a kitchen layout, for example, architecture is about planning, designing and, ultimately, constructing physical structures (whether it be houses, churches, offices or shopping malls) out of mere ideas and mental visions.
However, architecture can also mean giving old and ruined buildings a second chance by means of a renovation. Also known as remodelling, this is the act of taking an existing creation that is past its heyday and improving it. And it is exactly what today’s 52-square metre apartment went through.
What was once a ruined and abandoned environment became a space of peace, style and tranquillity. Thanks to the Polish home stagers of Better Home, a potent dose of creativity was mixed with a strong batch of professionalism, which transformed this construction into a chic layout with new life and striking character.
Let’s take a look…
Don’t think that renovation is just the simple task of replacing a window, restructuring a floor, adding a door or replacing the bathroom tiles (although, of course, these procedures are not excluded).
As we can see from our image above, our transformation crew had their work cut out for them. Dirt and emptiness and to be cleansed, making way for an elegant alteration into attractive accents and striking surfaces.
Behold the transformed space! By replacing old linoleum flooring, adding a fresh coat of wall paint, and splurging on fresh new curtains, decor and furniture, this 18-square metre space definitely deserves a double look.
Working that neutral palette quite stylishly, the living room now projects a fresh image of charm and comfort.
A dark corner of gloom that does not inspire any positive thoughts – that is what our transformation crew discovered when locating the bedroom. Even those light peach walls do nothing to save this space, and it is as if the sunlight refuses to enter that window.
However, add some hard work and creative flair…
… and we have an environment that promises sweet dreams in style! A new wooden floor (in a delightful tone of afternoon beach), an off-white wall coating, linen in a feminine hue of sandy ballet slipper, a delicate touch of wall art, and just an overall embrace of some TLC is what was needed to make magic in this 12-square metre bedroom.
Together with the new colours and furniture, the natural lighting that floods through that window can now finally inspire some tranquillity and attraction.
When thinking of a balcony, we imagine a space where we can sit in comfort, indulge in some daydreaming and focus on a delightful view in front of us, regardless of whether it is of a garden or the hustling and bustling city below us. Sadly, the ‘before’ version of this balcony does not provide an optimistic space for daydreaming.
However, add new floors and paint, some charming furniture and decor, and we have a four-square metre space that lovingly invites us to sit down and enjoy a cup of tea and a good book. Streaming sunshine, clear blue skies, green potted plants and an overall pleasant setting? Don’t mind if we do!
The entry hallway of a house is where we greet out guests. It is where we take their coats, welcome them to our space, and lovingly offers to show them the rest of our stylish house.
Does this entry hallway look inviting? We didn’t think so either.
It is time to welcome our guests in style! New wooden flooring, a dash of pristine white for the walls, and new ceiling lights are just a few changes that adorn this entry hallway. Six square metres is not a big space – however, this small entrance certainly makes a big impression now.
Ah, the kitchen – the heart of any home. The space where we lovingly prepare meals for our families, and also catch up on some gossip with a visiting friend. But first, some transformation magic to get rid of the messiness and cluttered atmosphere…
Is this the same house? Yes, believe it or not!
Our seven-square metre kitchen flaunts a dashing new set of furniture – crisp white cabinets, charming wooden countertops, a silver fridge in a delightful coating of steel gray, and some striking spots of reds and greens that pop out from the added decor.
Doesn’t this space just invite us in for a cup of coffee and a chat with a good friend?
