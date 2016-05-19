​Before And After: New Life For A City Apartment

The architectural world is bursting with possibilities in terms of creation. Far more than the mere sketching of a kitchen layout, for example, architecture is about planning, designing and, ultimately, constructing physical structures (whether it be houses, churches, offices or shopping malls) out of mere ideas and mental visions.

However, architecture can also mean giving old and ruined buildings a second chance by means of a renovation. Also known as remodelling, this is the act of taking an existing creation that is past its heyday and improving it. And it is exactly what today’s 52-square metre apartment went through.

What was once a ruined and abandoned environment became a space of peace, style and tranquillity. Thanks to the Polish home stagers of Better Home, a potent dose of creativity was mixed with a strong batch of professionalism, which transformed this construction into a chic layout with new life and striking character.

Let’s take a look…