​A fresh new style for a Pretoria family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Our newest source of inspiration is A4AC Architects from Johannesburg. Proud to call themselves seasoned pros in both the design and manufacturing fields, A4AC Architects are not your usual architects. What sets them apart is their experience in design and build (turn-key), as well as their hands-on workings with everyday projects and clients. 

As young professionals, these designers think outside the box by challeng[ing] ideas and push[ing] the boundaries of conventional ideas. The results? Fresh and unique designs that speak of each individual client’s needs and desires. 

And although they reside in Johannesburg, their portfolio speaks of numerous projects (including professional-built structures and 3D modelling) completed throughout Africa. 

Let’s take a sneak peek at one of their recent projects – the revamp of a residential home in Silverton, Pretoria.

The front entrance

It’s not every day that one encounters such a huge commitment to a front entryway, yet that is exactly what these oversized stepping stones / blocks are doing as they lead us to the front door. 

And note the striking contrast between the modern façade’s linear designs and neutral colour palette, and the lushness of the front yard and its eye-popping tones.

The kitchen

Taking its focal wall very seriously, this modern kitchen immediately impresses with a splash of ocean blue. That, in turn, ensures that the surrounding pieces (from the contemporary kitchen island and its matching stools to the wooden cabinets and ceiling trusses) become much more prominent.

The spacious living room

Seemingly spacious enough to share a lounge and dining area, this living room flaunts its modern-meets-industrial look with perfect precision. Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly the exposed brick wall, which adds a generous amount of colour, raw texture and pattern to the entire room.

The back yard

The linear design of the front yard is perfectly repeated at the back, as well as the paradise-like vibe of the front garden, thanks to the dream-like swimming pool with its wooden deck. A touch of striking colour is ensured via the cherry red adorning select surfaces – less is more, as they say! 

Let’s explore a few more images that speak of this fascinating revamp project, both indoors and out.

From one province (and project) to another, let’s see the practical and cosy Cape Town home.

We’d love to know what you think of this house’s new look (inside and out).

