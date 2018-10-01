​A fresh new style for a Pretoria family home

Our newest source of inspiration is A4AC Architects from Johannesburg. Proud to call themselves seasoned pros in both the design and manufacturing fields, A4AC Architects are not your usual architects. What sets them apart is their experience in design and build (turn-key), as well as their hands-on workings with everyday projects and clients.

As young professionals, these designers think outside the box by challeng[ing] ideas and push[ing] the boundaries of conventional ideas . The results? Fresh and unique designs that speak of each individual client’s needs and desires.

And although they reside in Johannesburg, their portfolio speaks of numerous projects (including professional-built structures and 3D modelling) completed throughout Africa.

Let’s take a sneak peek at one of their recent projects – the revamp of a residential home in Silverton, Pretoria.