​How to get your building plans approved in Johannesburg

All homeowners have the right to the ‘proper enjoyment of their property’ – but that does not mean they are allowed to build and break as they please!

In fact, even alterations which you may consider small (like building a swimming pool, erecting a new wall around your house, or changing the internal configurations of your rooms) could require approval from the authorities.

But don’t be alarmed – homify is here to assist you when it comes to getting those building plans approved.