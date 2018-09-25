​The versatility of MNM Multi Projects in Johannesburg

When contacting the professionals at MNM Multi Projects, one can expect a wide array of services, including (but not limited to) the following:

1. The designing of house plans / building plans.

2. Aluminium windows, doors, shop fronts, glazing, repairs.

3. The construction / building of houses, plastering, painting, electrical installations and welding to achieve the desired wishes of the client(s).

4. The building and installing of cabinets for kitchens and bedrooms.

5. Submitting house plans to municipalities and/or councils for approval.

6. The rendering of 3D drawings, allowing clients to get a realistic view of what the end result of their projects will look like.