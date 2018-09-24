​6 steps to perfect modern interior design

If we had to single out one word to describe modern interior design, it would be “simplicity”. But of course simplicity doesn’t have to denote boring or dull. If it did, professional interior designers and decorators would not be in such high demand as they are!
When done correctly, the modern interior look can be anything from elegant and classy to funky and quirky. For instance, you can enjoy a bright and colourful living room, a clean and stately bedroom, and a lavishly decorated kitchen while still employing the most important factors of modern interior design for all three spaces.
And that is exactly what we are discovering today…
First rule of modern interior design: keep it simple! But don’t opt for just a simple room with four walls and a sofa. Bring in some décor pieces to accentuate the space, but keep it as uncluttered as possible.
And be sure to keep all necessary items (books, electronics, keepsakes… ) out of sight by hiding them in a cabinet or closet, or placing them into built-in storage spaces like floating shelves or bookcases.
The interior styles that came before the modern one used heavy carvings and ornate decorations. Modern interior design is meant to be the antithesis of those. That is why most components of modern design, from the furniture to the shape of the rooms, includes clean, straight lines with no additional detail.
Take note of these elements which can be found in many modern spaces worldwide:
Chrome and stainless steel form big parts of modern design. Chucking out traditional metal details (like wrought iron) opens up the door for clean, polished metals.
Thus, don’t be scared to bring in chrome or stainless steel for your furnishings, like table legs, exposed parts of a chair’s frame, or even kitchen islands. Chrome can be found quite extensively in homes via faucets, doorknobs, lamps, etc.
☞homify hint: Polished chrome ensures extra shine, plus a soft blue undertone, that appears quite cold and helps it fit in perfectly with sleek modern spaces.
Those clean lines and minimal accessories of your modern home should not only be simple, but also functional. Although this can vary greatly from room to room, the main aim is that it should be easy to access and use various items in a space.
For example, the clean and straight lines of a modern kitchen must provide ample surfaces for food prepping via countertops and/or an island.
An open-plan layout is ideal for the modern home, but of course this is not always possible. However, there are other ways in which you can create the appearance of open space via colours, fabrics and furniture.
For instance, keep windows coverings that are light in colour and airy in feel to create an open feel in the room.
A neutral colour palette is always advisable for modern spaces, but often primary colours are used as accents to help break up those whites and greys and provide focal points. But remember that these colours, which can help add character to a room, are often introduced sparingly, and rarely used as an all-over wall colour.
Some prime examples of using bold accents in your modern home can include:
