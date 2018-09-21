6 trendy paint colours to complete your home renovation in Randburg

If you’ve decided that you want a fresh look for the exterior walls of your home, then you’ve come to the right place for the professionals you need to help you achieve this goal.
Hiring an expert will go a long way and provide you with a solid investment when it comes to quality building materials and customer service. You can also stay ahead with the latest colour trends of the season. Let’s have a look at these great paint colour options!
This house is simple, adorable, neat and tidy featuring a storm grey and contrasting whites to complete exterior wall colour. It almost gives that feeling of being cozy and warm in a country house on the prairie.
This house is great to look at with it’s rough textures in the face brick payout contrasting the smooth exterior surfaces in peach makes a subtle chic combination.
When it comes to deciding about renovating the home, people are more and more open-minded about trying new things, materials, textures, and colours. Inspired by great renovations experts, you can achieve the perfect look for your house as seen in this beautiful example.
Heritage blue has the tendency to work with several lighter shades of colours including neutrals and brighter spring-fresh neons! We can see why this has become one of the ideal colours good for several years.
Be inspired by nature and natural colours like various shades of browns and stone. Not only are they warm and inviting, but they also make matching other aspects easy. This beautiful home has a blend of natural coloured stonewall cladding along with smooth surfaces showcasing a rich toffee hue all around.
You need proper steelwork to fit your burglar bars, gates, and fencing types. Precise steel work custom designs along with the ideal neutrals work a beautiful colour blend match. Shades of grey variants can be used to achieve a stunning look for your exterior walls.
