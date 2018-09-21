Your browser is out-of-date.

6 trendy paint colours to complete your home renovation in Randburg

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Contemporary house extension - Scotland, Dab Den Ltd Dab Den Ltd Modern living room
If you’ve decided that you want a fresh look for the exterior walls of your home, then you’ve come to the right place for the professionals you need to help you achieve this goal. 

Hiring an expert will go a long way and provide you with a solid investment when it comes to quality building materials and customer service. You can also stay ahead with the latest colour trends of the season. Let’s have a look at these great paint colour options!

Storm grey simplicity

front elevation slemish design studio architects Modern houses external,render,paint,windows
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

This house is simple, adorable, neat and tidy featuring a storm grey and contrasting whites to complete exterior wall colour. It almost gives that feeling of being cozy and warm in a country house on the prairie.

Face brick with soft, sterling peach

Eagle Canyon House Blue Designs Architectural Designers Modern houses Bricks Modern House
Blue Designs Architectural Designers
Blue Designs Architectural Designers

This house is great to look at with it’s rough textures in the face brick payout contrasting the smooth exterior surfaces in peach makes a subtle chic combination.

Harvard slate excellence

Dab Den House extension - Aberdeenshire Dab Den Ltd Modern living room house extension,open plan,dabden
Dab Den Ltd
Dab Den Ltd

When it comes to deciding about renovating the home, people are more and more open-minded about trying new things, materials, textures, and colours. Inspired by great renovations experts, you can achieve the perfect look for your house as seen in this beautiful example.

Heritage blue

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Heritage blue has the tendency to work with several lighter shades of colours including neutrals and brighter spring-fresh neons! We can see why this has become one of the ideal colours good for several years.

Brown stone inspiration

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Be inspired by nature and natural colours like various shades of browns and stone. Not only are they warm and inviting, but they also make matching other aspects easy. This beautiful home has a blend of natural coloured stonewall cladding along with smooth surfaces showcasing a rich toffee hue all around.

Cool neutral grey and steelwork

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

You need proper steelwork to fit your burglar bars, gates, and fencing types. Precise steel work custom designs along with the ideal neutrals work a beautiful colour blend match. Shades of grey variants can be used to achieve a stunning look for your exterior walls.

Speaking of hiring a professional, STACY STEEL WORKS AND RENOVATIONS have 10 years of experience undertaking several successful projects. Today they continue to put their clients’ needs first when it comes to achieving an ideal space and overall look for the property. Be it painting, steel fabrication, fencing, tiling or plumbing, their expert team has it covered!

From exterior to interior, check out Painting Walls: 6 Ideas You've Never Thought of Before!

Will you change the colour of your home this year?

