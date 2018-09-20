The 5 best bathroom renovations in Pretoria

It’s no secret that the modern-day bathroom needs to be a practical space. In addition to ensuring we have enough legroom to move from, say, shower to sink, a bathroom must also provide adequate storage facilities. After all, walking into a cramped and cluttered space first thing in the morning may very well spell the start of a bad mood for the rest of that day.
And let’s not forget that, like all spaces in a home, the bathroom must also be visually appealing.
That is why we’ve gathered these top 5 bathroom renovation ideas from Pretoria-based bathroom designers, as these tips perfectly combine functionality with visual beauty.
Let’s get started!
Need to make your tiny bathroom seem bigger? A floating vanity is one of the most creative ideas, as it frees up floor space!
And it’s also one of the easiest, as a floating vanity can be as simple as a solid piece of wood with a vessel sink. Of course it can also be much more visually pleasing, as this double design in our example below.
People in Pretoria seem to grasp the practicality of beautiful tile accents, which can add a bit of glamour and sparkle to just about any space – from backplashes and showers to the wall areas above vanities.
Say “no” to chilly feet by installing a radiant-heat system underneath your bathroom floors. This is especially welcome beneath typically cold materials such as ceramic tile and stone.
Complete the look (and warm underfoot sensation) with a rug or bath mat that complements the rest of the room.
Vintage showers might sport ledges and lips to step over, yet modern-day designs opt for a sleeker and cleaner look. And these seem to be getting more and more popular!
It’s quite easy for any bathroom to be overloaded with accessories, yet smart storage solutions ensure everything is located neatly in its place. This wall niche, complete with wooden surfaces, adds a practical storage spot for soaps and shampoos, plus adds a bit of detail to an ordinary shower wall.
Based in Pretoria, Kgodisho Solutions and Projects understand all too well the need and desire for a practical bathroom. Offering a vast number of construction services to clients across the Gauteng region, these experts are accredited with the NHBRC.
Their core areas of specialisation are building and renovations, and one look at their portfolio will show projects detailing any form of alterations, extensions, and renovations.
Some of their regular services include, yet are not limited to: building, painting, ceiling designs, bathroom makeovers, built-in cupboards, wood/laminate flooring, tiling, plumbing, and waterproofing.
