The 5 best bathroom renovations in Pretoria

It’s no secret that the modern-day bathroom needs to be a practical space. In addition to ensuring we have enough legroom to move from, say, shower to sink, a bathroom must also provide adequate storage facilities. After all, walking into a cramped and cluttered space first thing in the morning may very well spell the start of a bad mood for the rest of that day.

And let’s not forget that, like all spaces in a home, the bathroom must also be visually appealing.

That is why we’ve gathered these top 5 bathroom renovation ideas from Pretoria-based bathroom designers, as these tips perfectly combine functionality with visual beauty.

Let’s get started!